What a day!

At 08:00 EST this morning, we surpassed our donation campaign goal and reached a total of $18,410 for our work to get states to sign and ratify the treaty. Wow!!

A few moments later, Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations emphasised that this was a historic day and uttered those magic words,

“I declare the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons open for signature”.

50 states have already signed the Treaty on this first day. Our Treaty. And more are expected in the coming days.

Check the list of signatures and ratifications here.

This has been a really great day for the campaign and it’s all because of the hard work of committed people all around the world.

The funds raised will go towards organising meetings to convince governments to sign and ratify the treaty, producing campaign materials to be used around the world and doing outreach to parliamentarians and other decision-makers nationally. These are the kind of activities needed in order to make this treaty a success.

Today, we put nuclear weapons in the same category as other unacceptable weapons. You can read ICAN’s statement on this historic moment here.

It has been a really amazing day, and I just want to thank you all again for the outpouring of support from people.

Together, we are making this treaty work!

Beatrice

Beatrice Fihn

Executive director

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

https://www.globalresearch.ca/treaty-on-prohibition-of-nuclear-weapons-is-open-for-signatures/5610048