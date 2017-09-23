Watch

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York Saturday, after a week of fiery barbs traded between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stoked tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Moments before Ri was set to speak, U.S. Air Force bombers flew in international airspace east of North Korea. The Pentagon said it’s the furthest north any U.S. fighters have flown in the 21st Century.

The speech comes after Ri threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific, and Mr. Trump issued an executive order targeting countries that trade with North Korea. At a Friday night rally for Republican U.S. Senate contender Luther Strange in Alabama, Mr. Trump derided “little rocket man” — his new favorite term for Kim — and emphasized that North Korea would be dealt with. Earlier in the day, the president tweeted that he Kim is a “madman” who will be “tested like never before.” In Mr. Trump’s speech to the U.N. this week, the president said he would “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. is “forced to defend itself” or any allies.

Kim, in a rare statement earlier this week, called the president “mentally deranged” and a “dotard,” pledging to strike as needed.

“Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation,” Kim said in the statement. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

Follow below for live updates from the North Korean foreign minister’s speech.

2:46 p.m. Ri ends his speech, to applause from the North Korean delegation

The handful of members of the North Korea delegation offered their applause as Ri walked off stage, uneventfully.

2:44 p.m.: It’s foolish to think “barbaric” sanctions will deter North Korea, Ri says

Although the U.N. and U.S. have imposed tougher sanctions on North Korea and its trading partners, Ri said that won’t matter. North Korea is close to completing its nuclear weapons program, he said.

2:41 p.m.: Ri says North Korea doesn’t intend to threaten countries that don’t join U.S.

Ri said countries that don’t join the U.S. in its nuclear attempts have no reason to worry.

2:40 p.m.: Ri says North Korea is a “responsible” weapons state

Ri said North Korea isn’t eager to use its nuclear weapons capabilities, comparing the current situation to the “weapons of mass destruction” claims former President George W. Bush made to justify engaging in the Middle East.

2:34 p.m.: Ri says U.S. should “think twice” before threatening DPRK

Ri said “hopefully” nuclear power won’t be necessary, and that’s not their “first option.” But Ri said U.S. and its allies should “think twice” before threatening North Korea.

2:33 p.m.: Ri says DPRK has entered a phase of completing its nuclear force

Ri says North Korea has nearly completed its nuclear weapons goals, including a hydrogen bomb. Ri said the weapons are intended to be a “war deterrent”

2:31 p.m.: Ri says the U.S. is the real threat

“The very reason the DPRK had to possess nuclear weapons is because of the U.S.,” Ri said.

2:27 p.m.: Ri: “None other than Trump is on a suicide mission”

Ri said Trump will pay “dearly” for his speech.

“Trump might not be aware what is uttered from his mouth,” Ri said, adding North Korea will be “sure” he pays.

2:25 p.m.: Ri says Trump “tainted” U.N. with his comments

Ri said he feels compelled to respond to comments from Mr. Trump, saying he poses a threat to international security.

“Due to his lacking of basic common knowledge and proper sentiment, he tried to insult the supreme dignity of my country by referring it to a rocket,” Ri said.

Ri said Trump is, “mentally deranged and full of megalomania.”