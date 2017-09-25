4 hours ago September 25, 2017J.C.

gallery Photos: US, Kurdish-led Forces Pass Through ISIS Territory with No Confrontation in Deir Ezzor

By Paul Antonopoulos
Global Research, September 25, 2017
Fort Russ 24 September 2017

The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Facebook on Sunday that US special forces have escorted the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across ISIS positions.

“Without any resistance from the IS militants, the SDF units are moving further along left shore of the Euphrates River towards Deir Ezzor,” the defense authority said. “At the aero photo imaged, taken between September 8 and 12, 2017, at the positions of IS forces can been seen many US armored Hammer vehicles, used by the US special forces.”

“Though the US military units’ positions are in the areas of ISIS location, they do not have any signs of organized combat security,” the Defense Ministry added.

“The pictures show clearly that units of the US special force are located in the strongholds, the IS militants had equipped,” the statement reads.

“This means that all the US personnel there feel quite secure in the districts, controlled by terrorists,” the ministry said after highlighting that there was no signs that fighting has taken place.

All images in this article are from the author.

The original source of this article is Fort Russ
Copyright © Paul Antonopoulos, Fort Russ, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/photos-us-kurdish-led-forces-pass-through-isis-territory-with-no-confrontation-in-deir-ezzor/5610564

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s