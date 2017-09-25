The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Facebook on Sunday that US special forces have escorted the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across ISIS positions.

“Without any resistance from the IS militants, the SDF units are moving further along left shore of the Euphrates River towards Deir Ezzor,” the defense authority said. “At the aero photo imaged, taken between September 8 and 12, 2017, at the positions of IS forces can been seen many US armored Hammer vehicles, used by the US special forces.”

“Though the US military units’ positions are in the areas of ISIS location, they do not have any signs of organized combat security,” the Defense Ministry added.

“The pictures show clearly that units of the US special force are located in the strongholds, the IS militants had equipped,” the statement reads.

“This means that all the US personnel there feel quite secure in the districts, controlled by terrorists,” the ministry said after highlighting that there was no signs that fighting has taken place.

