Winnipeg Hosts top Speakers from China, Russia, and Venezuela. Examining why Revolutions start, what they Achieve, and Where they Fail. Sept. 29-Oct. 1

“Revolutions are more common than most people realise, but they are poorly understood because they generate controversy. They are increasingly in the news with the Arab Spring, ‘colour revolutions’ and the turmoil in countries like Venezuela.” k

“Several conferences are being held worldwide on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian revolution, but we wanted to go beyond that and look at why Revolutions take place, what they achieve and where they fail.”k

“We are particularly interested in the BRICS countries and also in the neglected role of Aboriginal peoples in revolutionary movements. Manitoba, home to Louis Riel, is a very appropriate place to host this inspiring and fascinating event and we are delighted at the high quality of the speakers and the talks.” j