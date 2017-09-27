Winnipeg Hosts top Speakers from China, Russia, and Venezuela. Examining why Revolutions start, what they Achieve, and Where they Fail. Sept. 29-Oct. 1
“Revolutions are more common than most people realise, but they are poorly understood because they generate controversy. They are increasingly in the news with the Arab Spring, ‘colour revolutions’ and the turmoil in countries like Venezuela.” k“Several conferences are being held worldwide on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian revolution, but we wanted to go beyond that and look at why Revolutions take place, what they achieve and where they fail.”k“We are particularly interested in the BRICS countries and also in the neglected role of Aboriginal peoples in revolutionary movements. Manitoba, home to Louis Riel, is a very appropriate place to host this inspiring and fascinating event and we are delighted at the high quality of the speakers and the talks.” j
- Miguel Angel Perez, Director at Venezuela’s Institute of Advanced Studies and director of the daily TV program “Cayendo y Corriendo”.
- Allen Ding, Deputy Director of the Centre for Economics of Shanghai School at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.
- Ruslan Dzarasov of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, and author of The Conundrum of Russian Capitalism.
- Julia Buxton of the Central European University School of Public Policy and an expert on contemporary Latin America, especially Venezuela under Chavez
- Kees van der Pijl, Professor Emeritus of international relations at the University of Sussex and former director of the Centre for Global Polical Economy
- Peter Kulchyski, Professor of Native Studies at the University of Manitoba working at the intersection of politics, law, history and culture among indigenous peoples.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-analysis-of-revolutions-university-manitoba-conference/5610835