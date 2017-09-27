4 hours ago September 27, 2017J.C.

gallery The Analysis of “Revolutions”: University of Manitoba Conference

Winnipeg Hosts top Speakers from China, Russia, and Venezuela. Examining why Revolutions start, what they Achieve, and Where they Fail. Sept. 29-Oct. 1

By Global Research News
Global Research, September 27, 2017
A three-day conference on ‘Revolutions’ this weekend at the University of Manitoba will feature major speakers from China, Russia, and Venezuela. Over sixty delegates from 13 countries, also including India and South Africa, will take part in the initiative, hosted by the University’s Geopolitical Economy Research Group (GERG)
GERG’s Director Radhika Desai explained: m
“Revolutions are more common than most people realise, but they are poorly understood because they generate controversy. They are increasingly in the news with the Arab Spring, ‘colour revolutions’ and the turmoil in countries like Venezuela.” k
“Several conferences are being held worldwide on the hundredth anniversary of the Russian revolution, but we wanted to go beyond that and look at why Revolutions take place, what they achieve and where they fail.”k
“We are particularly interested in the BRICS countries and also in the neglected role of Aboriginal peoples in revolutionary movements. Manitoba, home to Louis Riel, is a very appropriate place to host this inspiring and fascinating event and we are delighted at the high quality of the speakers and the talks.” j
The conference will be held in St John’s College, University of Manitoba between Friday 29th  September and Sunday 1st October. Registration is required with day-rates as low as $20 from www.geopoliticaleconomy.org. Speakers include: n
  • Miguel Angel Perez, Director at Venezuela’s Institute of Advanced Studies and director of the daily TV program “Cayendo y Corriendo”.
  •  Allen Ding, Deputy Director of the Centre for Economics of Shanghai School at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.
  •  Ruslan Dzarasov of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, and author of The Conundrum of Russian Capitalism.
  • Julia Buxton of the Central European University School of Public Policy and an expert on contemporary Latin America, especially Venezuela under Chavez
  •  Kees van der Pijl, Professor Emeritus of international relations at the University of  Sussex and former director of the Centre for Global Polical Economy
  •  Peter Kulchyski, Professor of Native Studies at the University of Manitoba working at the intersection of politics, law, history and culture among indigenous peoples.
For further information contact the organisers at Contact@gergconference.ca, or visit the
The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-analysis-of-revolutions-university-manitoba-conference/5610835

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s