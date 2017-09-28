Trump is often confused: in recent developments president Trump addressed the prime minister of Spain as “President”.
European Politics 101.
There is no president in Spain because Spain is a constitutional monarchy and the King of Spain Felipe VI is head of State.
Trump. Epic fail
It was an honor to welcome President @MarianoraJoy of Spain. Thank you for standing w/ us in our efforts to isolate the brutal #NoKo regime.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/donald-trump-fails-european-politics-101/5610859