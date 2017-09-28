4 hours ago September 28, 2017J.C.

gallery Donald Trump Fails European Politics 101

By Global Research News
Global Research, September 28, 2017

Trump is often confused: in recent developments president Trump addressed the prime minister of Spain as “President”.

European Politics 101.

There is no president in Spain because Spain is a constitutional monarchy and the King of Spain Felipe VI is head of State.

Trump. Epic fail

 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

It was an honor to welcome President @MarianoraJoy of Spain. Thank you for standing w/ us in our efforts to isolate the brutal regime.

