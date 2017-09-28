Trump is often confused: in recent developments president Trump addressed the prime minister of Spain as “President”.

European Politics 101.

There is no president in Spain because Spain is a constitutional monarchy and the King of Spain Felipe VI is head of State.

Trump. Epic fail

