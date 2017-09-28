To condemn Israel for acting like Nazi Germany, is patently a false analogy. During the Holocaust of WW2, the Nazis killed many millions of Jews and other minority groups, (on a horrific industrial scale), throughout the whole of Europe.

Israel, by comparison, has killed thousands of civilians, primarily in Gaza, Egypt, Lebanon and the Occupied Territories.

The majority being indigenous Arab civilians, a substantial proportion of whom were children under the age of sixteen, particularly in Gaza.

Nevertheless, the ethnic cleansing of the Occupied Territories of their indigenous Arab population is a crime against humanity. And at the heart of the conflict is the Holy City of Jerusalem – probably the most violent city on earth for each succeeding generation since 1967. Hatred lies close to the surface in every mosque and synagogue. It is palpable. Each killing, by either side, being a microcosm of the animosity that exists now everywhere in the former (peaceful) land of Palestine.

It is the manifest loathing of an occupied ethnic population against a brutal military occupier and its political ideology. A regime that has usurped the Palestinian right to Jerusalem and left the Palestinian people to exist as a dispossessed minority in their own land under the dominance and control of an immigrant occupier. Anger simmers and smoulders at the injustice and immorality of an illegal occupation that although condemned by the United Nations General Assembly, is still (astonishingly) openly supported by a US Congress and a British Conservative government.

This is the blatant violation of international law by a US-supported government headed by Donald J Trump and family, together with the British Conservative Friends of Israel lobby of which the Theresa May cabinet are members.

It is, of course, a national tragedy with international repercussions, not least as to why the US and British governments continue to support, and trade with, an illegal occupier of land that has dispossessed an entire indigenous people in violation of UN Resolution 2334 that critically condemns such colonial expansion and ethnic violence.

An occupier that is also an undeclared nuclear weapons state with up to 400 nuclear warheads, all uninspected and unknown to the IAEA. A state which steadfastly refuses to be a party to a nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that has been signed and ratified by virtually every other nation state in the world.

Political Zionism as practised by Netanyau’s Likud party, is an affront to humanity, democracy, decency and international law.

Featured image is from Countercurrents.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Anthony Bellchambers , Global Research, 2017

