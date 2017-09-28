5 hours ago September 28, 2017J.C.

gallery Video: War and Peace at the United Nations

By Adam Garrie and Nedka Babliku
Global Research, September 28, 2017
Digital Divides 26 September 2017

Nedka Babliku sits down with Adam Garrie to discuss everything that happened at the 72nd opening of the UN General Assembly.
.

.
.

The original source of this article is Digital Divides
Copyright © Adam Garrie and Nedka Babliku, Digital Divides, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-war-and-peace-at-the-united-nations/5610855

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s