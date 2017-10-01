13 hours ago October 1, 2017J.C.

gallery Video: Afghanistan: Fierce Clashes and Suicide Bombings

On September 26, 2 Afghan policemen died and 3 were injured in a roadside bombing in Herat province. At the same day, 3 others died when a bombing targeted their checkpoint in Farah province.

On September 28, 12 policemen were killed in a Taliban suicide attack on a base of the Afghan Police in Maroof district of Kandahar province.

On September 29, an ISIS suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Qala-e-Fathullah area in Kabul city. 6 civilians were killed and 30 others injured, according to the government. ISIS claimed that 50 civilians were killed.

https://southfront.org/wp-content/plugins/fwduvp/content/video.php?path=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthfront.org%2Fafghanistan-war-report-september-30-2017-fierce-clashes-and-suicide-bombings%2F&pid=1034

Meanwhile, the Taliban continued its attacks against the army and police across the country. Taliban members attacked an army checkpoint in in Kunsak area of Bala Baluk district in Farah province. 9 soldiers were killed and 3 were captured.

The Taliban captured district in Kandahar Province and reportedly killed 46 army troops in the attack.

An intense fighting also erupted in Jani Khel district of Paktia province where the army backed up by NATO forces launched an advance against the Taliban.

Government forces claimed that they have regained 32 villages from the Taliban in Logar province. However, the situation in the area remains complicated.

If you’re able, and if you like our content and approach, please support the project. Our work wouldn’t be possible without your help: PayPal: southfront@list.ru or via: http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront

The original source of this article is South Front
Copyright © South FrontSouth Front, 2017

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s