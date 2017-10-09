8 hours ago October 9, 2017J.C.

video Spanish Police in Israel: Repression Courses #TestedInCombat

By 15Mbcn
Global Research, October 09, 2017
15Mbcn 12 February 2014

The following video documents the training of Spanish Police Forces under the auspices of Israel.

“They teach us useful procedures” to be used against civilians, namely the same procedures as those used by Israel against Palestinians.

Two weeks in Israel for a crash course in Homeland Security.

Israel has become a laboratory for the development of techniques of repression directed against civilians in urban areas.

Made in Israel:

“We have learn a lot during our two weeks in Israel”

“We have learnt things that really work”.

To be used against civilians in Catalonia? 

(M.Ch, GR editor, October 8, 2017)

 

 

The original source of this article is 15Mbcn
Copyright © 15Mbcn15Mbcn, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/spanish-police-in-israel-repression-courses-testedincombat/5612424

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s