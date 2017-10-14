Global Research is a small team that believes in the power of information and analysis to bring about far-reaching societal change including a world without war.

Truth in media is a powerful instrument. As long as we all keep probing, asking questions, looking through the disinformation to find real understanding, then we are in a better position to participate in creating a better world in which truth and accountability trump greed and corruption.

Stronger together: your donations are crucial to independent, comprehensive news reporting in the ongoing battle against media disinformation. (click image above to donate)

* * *

North Korea and Trump’s “Reality Free Zone”: Tweeting About Armageddon

By Felicity Arbuthnot, October 14, 2017

When US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, stated of North Korea (4th September 2017): “When a rogue regime has a nuclear weapon and an ICBM pointed at you, you do not take steps to lower your guard. No one would do that”, she unwittingly put her finger on why the DPRK has been conducting missile tests and stating that they have ever bigger, better and longer range capabilities.

The US on the Brink of War with North Korea

By Peter Symonds, October 13, 2017

Amid accelerating US preparations for conflict with North Korea, yesterday’s night-time flight by two B-1B bombers over the Korean Peninsula was designed to provoke a North Korean response that could be used as the casus belli for all-out war.

“Calm Before the Storm”? Trump Sends Second Aircraft Carrier to Korean Peninsula with 7,500 Marines Aboard

By Tyler Durden, October 13, 2017

Just one week after uttering his now-infamous “this is the calm before the storm” statement to the press ahead of a dinner with military leaders, we now learn that President Trump has dispatched a second nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, filled with 7,500 marines, to the Korean Peninsula.

Jimmy Carter Offers to Meet with Kim Jong-un to Prevent War with North Korea

By James Holbrooks, October 13, 2017

Carter wrote that his more than 20 years’ worth of experience in dealing with the North taught him that what the country’s leadership wants more than anything is direct talks with the U.S. that would lead to a permanent peace treaty.

Why North Korea Wants Nuke Deterrence

By Nicolas J. S. Davies, October 13, 2017

The revelation that North Korea hacked into South Korea’s military secrets and found U.S. plans for a preemptive “decapitation” of Pyongyang’s leadership explains its rush to build a nuclear deterrent, says Nicolas J S Davies.

North-South Korea Cooperation vs. Trump’s “Fire and Fury”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 13, 2017

Washington has systematically worked against North-South Peace Relations. The October 4 agreement as well as the broader Sunshine Policy between the two Koreas was boycotted by the US in favor of continued militarization.

In Iran and North Korea, Trump Is Playing with Nuclear Fire

By Marjorie Cohn, October 12, 2017

Donald Trump‘s bombastic and frightening threats against North Korea and Iran may portend a catastrophic attack that could impact the entire world.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-us-dprk-relations-the-calm-before-the-storm/5613283