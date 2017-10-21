Global Research News Hour episode 195

“…What we are being asked to believe happened is so utterly unlikely that it deserves to be dismissed out of hand, along with everyone who dares to insult our intelligence in this manner.

In the end, only one question remains: How gullible are you?”

– Dmitry Orlov (October 17, 2017)[1]

Ongoing investigations into the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has been branded the “deadliest massacre in modern US history” has left more questions than answers.

According to the standard account, on the evening of October 1st, a 64 year old retired accountant and high stakes gambler named Stephen Paddock, with no apparent political or religious affiliations and no military training, fired multiple rounds of bullets from his 32nd floor hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival nearly half a kilometre away. In roughly ten minutes, he alone caused the deaths of 58 people and injured more than 500. [2][3]

Paddock was packing! His car contained more than 50 pounds of explosives and 1600 rounds of ammunition. And he was able to transport 23 weapons to his hotel room over the course of several days without getting caught. Mandalay Bay Hotel, a casino hotel which spends “millions and millions of dollars on security” and is believed to have close to 3000 closed-circuit cameras operating 24/7 on the premises somehow managed to miss these details. [4][5]

There is a plethora of critical commentary in alternative media and on the internet picking apart this narrative. Video footage and testimonies from concertgoers and even audio from police scanners (below) suggest the possibility, if not the probability of multiple shooters.

Even if one embraces the official story, there appears to be no clear motive for the shooting. Public responses have included a resurrection of the gun control debate and the call for more and better security and surveillance. [6][7][8]

As can often be the case with dramatic events like this one, there is always the danger of distraction, mis-direction, and wild goose chases. Just because you have doubts about the official story doesn’t mean that you should embrace every single counter-narrative.

This week’s Global Research News Hour, first aired nearly three weeks after the Las Vegas shootings, attempts to draw out the discussion, focus on the more pertinent details being left out of mainstream and even alternative media debate, and try to place the Las Vegas in the context of past and possible future mass casualty events being used to manipulate the public.

First we are joined by internet commentator Debbie Lusignan, who goes by the social media handle ‘sane progressive.‘ Recognized for her work chronicling the election fraud in the 2016 Democratic Party Primaries, and her ongoing deconstruction of dysfunctional partisan and other political discourse, Debbie has devoted considerable time and effort investigating the Las Vegas shootings and come to some startling conclusions about video and witness testimony being staged and fabricated! In an internet media landscape that has seen ‘conspiracy theories’ about the event erupting by the hour, it is telling that Lusignan’s contributions have been deleted from Youtube. Debbie Lusignan’s complete two hour expose can be found here. The unedited video of GR’s interview with Debbie is below.

In the last half hour of the program, Shawn Helton weighs in with his careful analysis of the Las Vegas tragedy. Shawn Helton is a writer, researcher and staff writer for 21st Century Wire. In addition to highlighting some of the discrepancies in the official story, Helton puts the mass shooting in the context of other mass shootings in recent US history. He addresses the thesis of the event being staged, in whole or in part. He also discusses problematic talking points that have erupted in the media, from terrorist connections to accounts of insider trading, that may divert investigators down confusing ‘rabbit holes’ leading nowhere.

