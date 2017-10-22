7 hours ago October 22, 2017J.C.

gallery Washington’s Design is to Fracture Syria: US-backed Militia Says Raqqa to be Part of ‘Federal Syria’

By RT News
Global Research, October 22, 2017
RT News 20 October 2017

Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria after the city has been freed from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), the US-backed militias that captured it said on Friday.

The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the people of the majority Arab city and surrounding province would decide their own future “within the framework of a decentralized, federal, democratic Syria,” Reuters reports. In a declaration announcing Raqqa’s liberation after four months of battles, the SDF pledged “to protect the frontiers of the province against all external threats,” and to hand control to a civil council.

The original source of this article is RT News
Copyright © RT NewsRT News, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/washingtons-design-is-the-fracture-syria-us-backed-militia-says-raqqa-to-be-part-of-federal-syria/5614448

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s