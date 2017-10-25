Global Research does not seek financial support from private and public foundations. This is why we value every single donation and contribution. Independent media is threatened. More than ever, we are in the need of the financial support of our readers.

Syrian Government Urges UN Security Council to Put an End to US Coalition Crimes against Civilians

By News Desk, October 25, 2017

The US-led coalition, whose operation in Syria had not been authorized by the UN or Damascus, has denied that its airstrike resulted in civilian casualties in Deir ez-Zor.

Slain US Special Forces Troops on Apparent Assassination Mission in Niger

By Bill Van Auken, October 25, 2017

Three weeks after four US special forces soldiers were killed in a firefight in the landlocked West African nation of Niger, information has surfaced indicating that the American troops and their Nigerien counterparts were involved in a “capture-kill” mission aimed at the leader of a local Islamist militia operating on the Niger-Mali border.

Phoenix 2.0 – CIA’s Vietnam Terror Unleashed Upon Afghanistan

By Moon of Alabama, October 25, 2017

Last week the new head of the CIA Mike Pompeopublicly threatened to make the CIA a “much more vicious agency”. His first step towards that is to unleash CIA sponsored killer gangs onto the people of Afghanistan.

What’s Going on in Niger? America’s Unspoken War against sub-Saharan Africa

By Stephen Lendman, October 24, 2017

US military operations in the country are kept under wraps. Four US special forces killed in Niger is a convenient pretext for expanding America’s military presence in the nation and on continent – claiming it’s to combat terrorism Washington supports.

Meet the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the CIA’s Big Brother: The Multibillion Dollar US Spy Agency You’ve Never Heard Of

By AnonWatcher, October 24, 2017

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s capability is well-equipped to quell the violence of protesters, assist ICE in their deportation corralling, and track all those who belong to minority groups – Muslims, Black Lives Matter…

