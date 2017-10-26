Global Research’s work is critical in the face of mainstream media disinformation and we have managed to remain independent, acting as a vital information portal. Our financial situation is nonetheless precarious.

We need the support of our readers.

Consider Making a Donation to Global Research

We have been able to develop our activities thanks to the contribution of Global Research readers.

For those who are willing and able, we ask you to support our projects by forwarding, crossposting, etc our articles, starting with this selection to get critical, unreported stories and information out as a means to challenge the tide of misinformation being used as a smokescreen for imperialism and war.

* * *

Pharmaceutical Firm Makes Billions by Fueling Opioid Crisis

By Mark Karlin, October 26, 2017

Although there are many factors that fuel the opioid crisis in the United States — including social injustice and economic inequality issues — Keefe’s thoroughly researched article is a telling reminder that the biggest drug pushers in the United States are legal ones: our pharmaceutical companies.

They Profit, We Die: Toxic Agriculture and the Poisoning of Soils, Human Health and the Environment

By Colin Todhunter, October 25, 2017

Our food system is in big trouble. It’s in big trouble because the global agritech/agribusiness sector is poisoning it, us and the environment with its pesticides, herbicides, GMOs and various other chemical inputs. The Rockefeller clan exported the petrochemical intensive ‘green revolution’ around the world with the aim of ripping up indigenous agriculture to cement its hegemony over global agriculture and to help the US create food deficit regions and thus use agriculture as a tool of foreign policy.

The Obamacare Fraud and the Case for Socialized Medicine

By Kate Randall, October 24, 2017

The insurance exchange launch is a milestone in a process that, in the guise of “reform,” has been aimed at funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the private health insurers and slashing costs for the government and corporations. In the end, it will leave tens of millions uninsured and others with vastly deteriorated medical services.

Food, Agriculture and the Global Ecology: Rolling Back the Tide of Pesticide Poison, Corruption and Looming Mass Extinction

By Colin Todhunter, October 24, 2017

New research conducted in Germany supports the contention that we are heading for an “ecological Armageddon” – similar to the situation described by Mason. The study shows the abundance of flying insects has plunged by three-quarters over the past 25 years. The research data was gathered in nature reserves across Germany and has implications for all landscapes dominated by agriculture as it seems likely that the widespread use of pesticides is an important factor.

Medicaid Is a Scam

By Richard Hugus, October 23, 2017

People getting MassHealth assume they are getting health insurance. In fact, if they are over 55, they are only getting a loan for health coverage which they must pay back from their estate (their home, their savings, their personal property) after they die. The process by which the state recovers the cost of your health care coverage is is called “estate recovery.” The low income people whom MassHealth is supposed to serve may thus be unable to leave the one thing they might have — their family home — to their children.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-serving-the-corporate-interests-of-the-one-percenters/5615170