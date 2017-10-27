2 hours ago October 27, 2017J.C.

gallery “Reign of the Assad Family Is Coming to an End” – US Secretary of State Tillerson

By Leith Fadel
Global Research, October 27, 2017
Al Masdar News 26 October 2017

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, stated on Thursday that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end, contrasting his previous comments in March declaring that the Syrian President’s removal was not a priority for the U.S. regime.

“The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end,” Tillerson stated after his meeting with the head of the UN Envoy of Syria, Stephan de Mistura, in Geneva.

Tillerson stated he is unsure of how to bring about Assad’s end, but remained confident this would happen.

The Secretary of State would then take a shot at the Syrian Army, claiming they are only successful because of Russian airstrikes.

“The only reason Syrian forces have been successful has been because of the air support they have received from Russia,” Tillerson concluded.

Featured image is from the author.

The original source of this article is Al Masdar News
Copyright © Leith FadelAl Masdar News, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/reign-of-the-assad-family-is-coming-to-an-end-us-secretary-of-state-tillerson/5615299

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s