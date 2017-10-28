By Leith Fadel

October 28, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, stated on Thursday that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end, contrasting his previous comments in March declaring that the Syrian President’s removal was not a priority for the U.S. regime.

“The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end,” Tillerson stated after his meeting with the head of the UN Envoy of Syria, Stephan de Mistura, in Geneva.

Tillerson stated he is unsure of how to bring about Assad’s end, but remained confident this would happen.

The Secretary of State would then take a shot at the Syrian Army, claiming they are only successful because of Russian airstrikes.

“The only reason Syrian forces have been successful has been because of the air support they have received from Russia,” Tillerson concluded.

This article was originally published by AMN –

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48109.htm