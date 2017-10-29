In its regime-change, “Assad Must Go!”, anti-humanitarian war against Syria, the Canadian government is using public funds to support war, poverty, and unspeakable misery.

As Prof. Chossudovsky notes in the Forward to Voices from Syria:

“Everybody in Syria knows that Washington is behind the terrorists, that they are financed by the U.S (at tax payers’ expense) and its allies, trained and recruited by America’s Middle East partners. Saudi Arabia, Qatar have been financing and training the ISIS-Daesh, al Nusra terrorists on behalf of the United States. Israel is harboring the terrorists out of the occupied Golan Heights, NATO in liaison with the Turkish high command has since March 2011 been involved in coordinating the recruitment of the jihadist fighters dispatched to Syria …”1

By supporting a war of terror beneath the lies of “humanitarianism”, we are agents for an overseas holocaust, but we are also agents for misogyny, human exploitation, environmental and economic devastation, poverty, disease, totalitarian oligarch rule and a long list of war-imposed evils. In fact, the aggressive warfare to which Canada is committed is anti-Life by any measure.

Peace-activist Janice Kortkamp recently visited Al Mayadeen, — liberated by the Syrian Arab Army, and described as the “economic capital of ISIS” — where she witnessed Empire’s foot print at its finest.

Kortkamp and her friends, pictured below, are standing beneath a sign which dictates the dress-code for females living in the (previously) Daesh-controlled area.

Photo credit: Janice Kortkamp

In a journal entry, Kortkamp added:

… (t)he women had complied with the laws to cover up yet were severely beaten if they dared look at a man. Children were not allowed to go to school. People were starved while terrorist fighters feasted on hoarded food.2

This is what Canadian “progressives”, “feminists”, and “human rights defenders” are supporting when they support Canada’s war on Syria.3 In fact, all Canadians are supporting this when we pay our taxes.

Silence is complicity.

Notes

1 Mark Taliano, Voices from Syria, Global Research, 2017. Excerpt from Forward.

2 Janice Kortkamp, Deir Ezzor diary part 5b. 27 October, 2017.

3 Mark Taliano, “The Liberation of Deir Ezzor. Remorseless in Defeat. The West Evacuate ISIS Commanders.” Global Research, 6 September, 2017. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-liberation-of-deir-ezzor-remorseless-in-defeat-the-west-evacuate-isis-commanders/5607756) Accessed 28 October, 2017.

