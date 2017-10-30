Global Research brings to the attention of our readers a selection of articles on the release of classified files pertaining to President John F. Kennedy.

What Happened to the JFK Records?

By Rex Bradford, October 30, 2017

What happened on Thursday, Oct. 26, with the JFK records scheduled for release under the JFK Records Act? A travesty. Most news reports correctly noted the release of about 2,800 documents, but added that only a few were held back, in some cases saying “300 documents” remain withheld (see CNN, and Washington Post for example). They are off by a factor of 100. In fact, tens of thousands of documents, possibly as many as 30,000, remain sealed at the National Archives.

Will Donald Trump Confront the CIA? Will He Take the Risk of Becoming “Another John Kennedy”?

By Aidyn Mehtiyev, October 30, 2017

On Saturday, October 21, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he was ready to declassify 3,000 CIA and FBI files related to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. The same morning, Politico wrote that the head of the White House refused to declassify the documents for reasons of national security.

JFK Files: US Officials Plotted Destruction of Cuban Crops with Biological Agents

By Kevin Gosztola, October 30, 2017

Several of the more intriguing files released in the President John F. Kennedy assassination files have little to do with specific aspects of the assassination. Instead, they involve covert operations that were contextually related to possible theories that were initially entertained by investigators.

JFK Files Expose CIA Plot to Stage Miami Bombings and Blame Fidel Castro

By Telesur, October 30, 2017

The report said the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, considered staging several terror events involving Cuban citizens to seek blame for Castro’s government.

The JFK Assassination: Why CIA’s Richard Helms Lied About Oswald

By Prof Peter Dale Scott, October 27, 2017

We should not conclude from the change in the FBI’s story about the tapes that either it, or still less the HSCA, was involved in the Kennedy assassination. It does however seem extremely likely that further investigation of the Oswald imposter in Mexico City would have, one way or another, have led to exposure of the CIA’s Oswald operation exposed in this essay.

Trump to Release Classified JFK Files

By Stephen Lendman, October 23, 2017

It includes all US government records relating to his November 1963 assassination. The legislation required all documents collected to be publicly disclosed no later than 25 years after the law’s October 26, 1992 enactment – less than a week from now.

The One Paragraph You Need to Read from the JFK Assassination Files that May Change Everything

By Tyler Durden and Douglas P. Horne, October 30, 2017

In 2009, I believed I had discovered new evidence in the JFK assassination never reported by anyone else: convincing photography of the through-and-through bullet hole in the windshield of the JFK limousine that had been reported by six credible witnesses.

