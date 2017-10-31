Featured image: George Papadopoulos (Source: Gateway Pundit)

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported Monday morning, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates were ordered to surrender to federal authorities. Manafort has officially surrendered to the FBI, having entered the Bureau’s Washington, D.C. headquarters shortly after 8:00am EST.

In addition to Manafort and Gate, former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been arrested for making false statements to FBI agents.

Papadopoulos was a volunteer whose repeated attempts to set up meetings between Trump’s camp and Russians were outright rejected.

The Washington Post reported back in August that Papadopoulos attempted to set up several meetings with Russia and all were rejected by Trump’s camp.

The adviser, George Papadopoulos, offered to set up “a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss US-Russia ties under President Trump,” telling them his Russian contacts welcomed the opportunity, according to internal campaign emails read to The Washington Post. The proposal sent a ripple of concern through campaign headquarters in Trump Tower. Campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis wrote that he thought NATO allies should be consulted before any plans were made. Another Trump adviser, retired Navy Rear Adm. Charles Kubic, cited legal concerns, including a possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Russia and of the Logan Act, which prohibits U.S. citizens from unauthorized negotiation with foreign governments.

The NY Daily News even reported that Manafort put the kibosh on the Russia meetings as well.

“We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips,” Manafort told his business partner Rick Gates, an account his spokesman Jason Maloni confirmed to the Daily News Monday evening.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Papadopoulos was looking for a book deal just a few weeks ago.

According to a screen shot of Papadopoulos’s Facebook page tweeted by Guardian UK reporter Jon Swaine, the former aide sought book publisher recommendations three weeks ago. “Interested in meeting with a prominent publisher. Recommendations welcome, ” wrote Papadopoulos.

Meanwhile Hillary’s camp paid MILLIONS of dollars for a Russian dossier, a fraudulent document that most likely prompted a FISA warrant and ultimately led to the unmasking of Trump and his associates.

Hillary’s campaign is actually bragging about their collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

As previously reported, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Hillary Clinton Saturday morning after her former spokesman said he’s “damn glad” Clinton’s campaign colluded with the Russians to spread disinformation about Trump.

Hillary Clinton also approved of the sale of 20% of America’s Uranium to a Russian nuclear firm that was under FBI investigation while she was Secretary of State as $145 million flowed to her Clinton Foundation.

Where is the justice? Lock her up already!

