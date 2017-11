The War On “Drugs” People

And This We Call Civilization?

– Chicago –

This war destroys lives, tears families apart, fills our graveyards, prisons and hijacks the futures of our children – but that’s what it was supposed to do.

Ross Kemp Extreme World – October 31, 2017

Watch: U.S. Opioid Epidemic To Go Global

The Greed of One Company Could Send Epidemic Worldwide

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48113.htm