Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is expected to announce the establishment of a new police unit to prop up control on holy al-Aqsa Mosque—the third holiest site in Islam.

According to Hebrew-speaking news outlets, the new unit, currently being assembled, will be under the authority of the Israel Police Jerusalem District, and its sole purpose will be to ensure the safety of Israeli settlers at al-Aqsa Mosque.

The new unit is to include more than 100 police officers who will allegedly work to “ensure security and public order” at and around the site.

The new unit will reportedly employ the most advanced intelligence and technological tools currently available.

Israel’s Channel 2 quoted Erdan as claiming that the move makes part of a futuristic vision that will make Occupied Jerusalem one of the world’s safest areas in no more than a couple of years.

Featured image is from PIC.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/new-israeli-police-unit-tasked-with-tightening-grip-on-aqsa-mosque/5616153