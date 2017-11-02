Global Research’s work is critical in the face of mainstream media disinformation and we have managed to remain independent, acting as a vital information portal. Our financial situation is nonetheless precarious.

* * *

North Korea and the Danger of Fake History

By 38 North, November 01, 2017

As the North started to dig in its heels and resist moving forward with more inspections, the US and South Korea simply restarted Team Spirit. And finally, even before the suspension, senior US military officers had questioned the exercise’s value, arguing that they could accomplish the same military objectives at far lower cost and less political clamor from the North.

US Masses Ships and Aircraft Outside North Korea

By Peter Symonds, November 01, 2017

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has again warned North Korea that the United States military is ready and able to obliterate the country of 25 million people unless it abandons its nuclear arsenal. The threat, backed by an unprecedented US military build-up in North East Asia, places the region and the world on the brink of a catastrophic war.

Iran: Next Target of US Military Aggression in the Wake of the Invasion of Iraq. The 2005 “Military Roadmap”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 01, 2017

In the wake of the war on Iraq (2003), the Bush administration officially identified Iran and Syria as the next stage of “the road map to war”.

Israel Buys the US Congress: Sabotaging the US-Iran Peace Negotiations

By Prof. James Petras, November 01, 2017

Israel ’s projection of military power, its capacity for waging offensive wars at will, is matched by its near-total impunity. Despite their repeated violations of international law, including war crimes, Israel has never been censored at an international tribunal or subjected to economic sanctions because the US government uses its position to veto UN Security Council resolutions and pressure its NATO-EU allies.

North Korea and the “Axis of Evil”

By Brian S. Willson, October 30, 2017

North Korea lost thirty percent of its population as a result of US led bombings in the 1950s. US military sources confirm that 20 percent of North Korea’s population was killed off over a three period of intensive bombings.

