Thousands of South Koreans are expected to turn out for demonstrations during President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit. Many say the US leader is bringing the Korean Peninsula to a state of crisis. Julian Ryall reports.

By Julian Ryall
Global Research, November 03, 2017
DW 30 October 2017

A coalition of around 220 left-wing organizations has announced plans to demonstrate in Seoul during President Donald Trump‘s upcoming state visit to South Korea, with the groups fiercely critical of the US leader for ramping up tensions with North Korea.

The groups have promised to mobilize thousands of protesters during Trump’s visit, scheduled for November 7 and 8, the second leg of the president’s 11-day trip through Asia. The demonstrators say they will begin to show their opposition to Trump’s visit and his policies even before he arrives in South Korea, with the first rally due to start on Saturday, November 4, outside the US Embassy in central Seoul.

The anti-US alliance has adopted the slogan “No Trump, No War People’s Rally” and is demanding that efforts be made to engage North Korea rather than to threaten the regime of Kim Jong Un. Members of other groups that are joining the movement have additional demands, including members of agricultural cooperatives who want to scrap a trade deal that they believe puts South Korean farmers at a disadvantage in trade.

The original source of this article is DW
Copyright © Julian RyallDW, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/south-koreans-to-protest-against-war-maniac-trump/5616440

