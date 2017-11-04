The extremely destructive and deadly firestorms in California were not simply an act of nature or a result of global warming. Extensive and compelling evidence implicates “climate intervention” programs (also known as geoengineering) as a major factor in the firestorm catastrophes.

Legal action was recently filed against the U.S. Department of Commerce by the Legal Alliance to Stop Geoengineering (LASG). The Department of Commerce is the overseeing agency for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who is refusing to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on climate engineering. The LASG group is a part of an anti-geoengineering collaborative effort organized by Minnesota Natural Health Coalition and GeoengineeringWatch.org.

Geoengineering is the science term that applies to processes of climate intervention on a global scale. Climate engineering programs are completely disrupting natural weather and climate cycles all over the world, destroying the ozone layer, and decreasing the overall hydrological cycle (which, in turn, fuels record drought and firestorms).

The short video below highlights numerous verifiable factors implicating ongoing climate intervention operations as a major causal component in skyrocketing occurrences of unprecedented, deadly firestorms.

The stated purpose of geoengineering and solar radiation management (SRM) operations is to slow down or temporarily mitigate an unfolding runaway greenhouse scenario on Earth (potentially triggering “Venus Syndrome”).

Climate engineering also creates a phenomenon known as “global dimming.” Solar obscuration (blocking the sun) is a primary stated objective of geoengineering / SRM programs. Though “official sources” claim much of the global dimming phenomenon is a result of aircraft “condensation” trails, this narrative is a cover-up for the ongoing climate engineering operations.

A primary process of climate engineering operations involves jet aircraft spraying of atmospheric aerosol particulates. These elements are then manipulated with powerful ground based radio frequency / microwave transmissions. Available evidence makes clear governments around the globe are cooperating on climate engineering operations due to the cross-border ramifications of geoengineering (the massive military of the U.S. is unarguably the largest participant).

Evidence to confirm the reality of geoengineering includes a 750 page senate document, historical presidential reports, U.S. military documents, film footage, and an extensive list of climate engineering patents. The initial focus of climate intervention programs appears to have been concentrated over the polar regions. However, ongoing geoengineering programs have long since been become global in their scope and scale.

Known consequences of ongoing climate engineering operations are many, and are increasing rapidly. Despite verifiable, immense destruction being inflicted on the biosphere and the entire web of life by climate engineering, all official agencies and sources still deny the geoengineering reality.

In some mainstream publications, geoengineering has recently been referred to as being “our only hope.” After some 70 years of covert climate engineering/solar radiation management operations, all available data makes clear – global geoengineering programs are making an already dire climate scenario far worse (not better). Further, heavy metal particulates utilized in climate engineering operations have effectively contaminated the entire biosphere.

Toxic heavy metal fallout from ongoing aerosol operations has been confirmed by lab tests from the U.S., and other locations around the globe. Environmental protection agencies have not disclosed this verifiable contamination which is inflicting catastrophic damage on the atmosphere, the environment, and human health. A major percentage of these airborne particulates is made up of aluminum and barium, this creates an incendiary dust that coats foliage and structures (also contributing to the ferocity of firestorms).

In an apparent attempt to hide this unfolding reality from the public for as long as possible, an illegal federal “gag order” has been placed on all National Weather Service and NOAA employees. Why would our government need to silence weather and climate scientists?

Additional legal filings / FOIAs are being prepared by the LASG team of attorneys. LASG attorneys intend to fully expose the covert and illegal global climate engineering programs which have been carried out for decades without public knowledge or consent. A public outcry against geoengineering operations is desperately needed to bring the operations to light and to a halt.

Featured image is from Geoengineeringwatch.org.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/organizations-warn-geoengineering-programs-fuel-unprecedented-firestorms/5616553