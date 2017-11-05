Next week, November 7, 2017 is the 100 years anniversary of the October Revolution, November 7, 1917.

We bring to the attention of our readers Sergei Eisenstein’s masterpiece: “Ten Days that Shook the World” (1928)

In documentary style, events in Petrograd are re-enacted from the end of the monarchy in February of 1917 to the end of the provisional government and the decrees of peace and of land in November of that year.

Lenin returns in April.

In July, counter-revolutionaries put down a spontaneous revolt, and Lenin’s arrest is ordered. By late October, the Bolsheviks are ready to strike: ten days will shake the world.

While the Mensheviks vacillate, an advance guard infiltrates the palace. Antonov-Ovseyenko leads the attack and declares the proclamation dissolving the provisional government.

A Film by Sergei M. Eisenstein

Directed by Grigori Aleksandrov, Sergei M. Eisenstein

Writing Credits: Sergei M. Eisenstein, Grigori Aleksandrov, Boris Agapow (intertitles), John Reed (book)

Music by Edmund Meisel, Dmitri Shostakovich

Cinematography by Eduard Tisse

