Blames Russia for Interfering in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections and “Wondered” if Russia Played a Role in the Murder of Seth Rich

The Democratic Party is experiencing its downfall. As we all know, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile has revealed the level of corruption of the Democratic party involving Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. To be clear, Donna Brazile has been working for the Democratic Party establishment since 1976 when she volunteered for the Carter-Mondale Presidential campaign as a teenager, then went on to work for other Democratic candidates including Jesse Jackson, Dick Gephardt and Al Gore. However, it is also important to note that Donna Brazile’s revelations about the Democratic Party is not new. Besides, maybe you heard, a group of truth seekers led by someone who goes by the name of “Julian Assange”, the founder of Wikileaks exposed to the public what happened during the election campaign in regards to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders when he released leaked emails from the former chairman of the Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign, John Podesta in 2016.

Brazile only confirmed what we already knew in her new book ‘Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House’ on how the Democrats ran their campaign in a somewhat undemocratic fashion (not that the Democrats nor the Republicans were ever democratic to begin with). With that being said, some uncomfortable truths about the Democratic party was exposed and that does deserve some attention. Brazile did open “a can of worms” about the Democratic party’s racism and sexism from within which is nothing new, but it does shine a new light on how the Clintons and the DNC operate from someone who was within the campaign. At the same time, Brazile manages to continue the same propaganda used by Hillary and the DNC against Russia for allegedly interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Racism and the Democratic Party

What Brazile did expose (sort of) was the ongoing racism that continues within the Democratic party today. The Washington Post (for the record, I hate using The Washington Post as a “source” but for this case, I will make an exception) reported on what Brazile wrote in her book on how the Democrats treated her:

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile recalls telling them, a reference to the character played by Lupita Nyong’o in the film, “12 Years a Slave.” “Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!”

What Brazile should have done was read a little history about the Democratic Party and she would have realized what it stood for back then and what it stands for today. As we know, the Democratic Party is on the same page with the Republicans when it comes to U.S. foreign policy to maintain its global hegemony. However, when it comes to domestic issues, the Democratic Party has been associated with racists for a very long time. To prove it, here are two quotes from two U.S. presidents from the Democratic party, Harry S. Truman (the Democrat who authorized the Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki) and Lyndon B. Johnson. President Truman once said the following:

I think one man is just as good as another so long as he’s not a n*gger or a Chinaman. Uncle Will says that the Lord made a White man from dust, a n*gger from mud, then He threw up what was left and it came down a Chinaman. He does hate Chinese and Japs. So do I. It is race prejudice, I guess. But I am strongly of the opinion Negroes ought to be in Africa, Yellow men in Asia and White men in Europe and America

Wow! Here is another quote by President Lyndon B. Johnson who was quoted as saying “I’ll have those n*ggers voting Democratic for the next 200 years.” These statements coming from U.S. Presidents should not be so surprising given the fact that racial divisions were high during those times. The Democratic Party is as phony and as wicked as the Republican Party make no mistake about that. There is a misconception that the Democrats fight for the poor people or for the minorities and that they stand for democratic rights and principles, but that is the furthest from the truth. Here is a video that exposes the Democratic Party:

The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party

It is also important to understand that the Democrats is not any better than the Republicans when it comes to U.S. foreign policy. Both political parties maintain the same foreign policies that initiate endless war, political instability and poverty all around the world. The Democrats and Republicans have the same goal and that is to expand and maintain the power and influence of the American empire. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura once said the following which describes both political parties in the U.S. in a nutshell:

The thing is, and Americans are starting to realize this now, that while street gangs are violent, the Democrats and Republicans are worse. They are worse because their decisions affect your life

The Alleged Murder of Seth Rich?

According to an article by The Daily Caller ‘Donna Brazile Has A Theory About Who Killed Seth Rich’ where Brazile explains her theory on the murder of the DNC staffer named Seth Rich which is absurd:

I felt some responsibility for Seth Rich’s death. I didn’t bring him into the DNC, but I helped keep him there working on voting rights. With all I knew now about the Russians’ hacking, I could not help but wonder if they had played some part in his unsolved murder. Besides that, racial tensions were high that summer and I worried that he was murdered for being white on the wrong side of town. [My friend] Elaine expressed her doubts about that, and I heard her. The FBI said that they did not see any Russian fingerprints there. Brazile repeatedly returns to the subject of being haunted by Rich’s murder, even though other Democrats have pounced on anyone who suggested that the murder was anything other than a robbery gone wrong. The DNC data staffer was killed days before Wikileaks began publishing its emails, and his valuables were not taken

It is noted that Brazile did dedicate part of her book to Seth Rich calling him a patriot:

In loving memory of my father, Lionel Brazile Sr., my beloved sister, Sheila Brazile, my fearless uncles Nat, Floyd, and Douglas, Harlem’s finest, my aunt Lucille, my friend and mentor, David Kaufmann, my DNC colleague and patriot, Seth Rich, and my beloved Pomeranian, Chip Joshua Marvin Brazile (Booty Wipes). I miss y’all

For arguments sake, let’s just say that the Russians since the U.S. government and the Mainstream-Media (MSM) accuse the Kremlin (which has been going on for more than a year now and still no proof, and the MSM wonders why they are losing viewers!) for hacking the U.S. elections, did kill Seth Rich. The next obvious question would be, why? Wouldn’t the email’s from the DNC’s server that were sent to Wikileaks which had clear evidence of the Clinton campaign undermining Bernie Sanders which angered his supporters, divided the Democratic party ‘s voting base and weakened any chance of Clinton winning the presidency have benefitted the Russians? The Russians would have no logical reason to murder Seth Rich at that point, but that is just my opinion. As for Seth Rich being murdered in the wrong side of town for being white does not make sense either because he was murdered on his side of town where his neighbors happen to be mostly white. It was reported that there was an increase of robberies in his Washington D.C. neighborhood, but nothing was taken from him.

Remember when Wikileaks founder Julian Assange appeared on Dutch TV and was asked

“The stuff that you’re sitting on, is an October Surprise in there?”

and Assange replied with

“WikiLeaks never sits on material” he continued “Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material, and often very significant risks. There’s a 27-year-old that works for the DNC who was shot in the back, murdered, just a few weeks ago, for unknown reasons as he was walking down the streets in Washington.”

Donna Brazile, the MSM, the Democrats and the majority of Republicans continue to blame Russia for hacking the DNC’s email servers which seized emails from John Podesta, (who worked under both Obama and Bill Clinton administrations) and sent them to Wikileaks exposing how the DNC undermined the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Since the U.S. Presidential elections, politicians from both sides of the aisle continue to blame Russia for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. And it looks like blaming Russia will continue as long as Trump remains in office. So you will have to brace yourself for the same nonsense until the 2020 elections and if Trump wins again, guess what? you will continue to hear about Russia interfering in the 2016 elections until 2024!

Uh-Oh, The Russians are Coming to Get Donna and the DNC!

According the Washington Post ‘Donna Brazile: I considered replacing Clinton with Biden as 2016 Democratic nominee’:

Brazile describes her mounting anxiety about Russia’s theft of emails and other data from DNC servers, the slow process of discovering the full extent of the cyberattacks and the personal fallout. She likens the feeling to having rats in your basement: “You take measures to get rid of them, but knowing they are there, or have been there, means you never feel truly at peace.” Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home. She wonders whether Russians had placed a listening device in plants in the DNC executive suite. At first, Brazile writes of the hacking, top Democratic officials were “encouraging us not to talk about it.” But she says a wake-up moment came when she visited the White House in August 2016, for President Obama’s 55th birthday party. National security adviser Susan E. Rice and former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. separately pulled her aside to urge her to take the Russian hacking seriously, which she did, she writes. That fall, Brazile says she tried to persuade her Republican counterparts to agree to a joint statement condemning Russian interference but that they ignored her messages and calls

The interesting part of Brazile’s accusations about the Clinton campaign is that the elections was “rigged” then she claims that she called it a “cancer.” Brazile wrote an article for Politico.com on November 2nd titled ‘Inside Hillary Clinton’s Secret Takeover of the DNC’ and said the following:

I had tried to search out any other evidence of internal corruption that would show that the DNC was rigging the system to throw the primary to Hillary, but I could not find any in party affairs or among the staff. I had gone department by department, investigating individual conduct for evidence of skewed decisions, and I was happy to see that I had found none. Then I found this agreement. The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical. If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead. This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity. I had to keep my promise to Bernie. I was in agony as I dialed him. Keeping this secret was against everything that I stood for, all that I valued as a woman and as a public servant. “Hello, senator. I’ve completed my review of the DNC and I did find the cancer,” I said. “But I will not kill the patient.”

On November 7th, Brazile said that she never used the word “rigged” in her book (but she did use the word in the article I just mentioned for Politico.com) where she claims that she used the word “cancer” in regards to the amount of debt the Democratic party was in, therefore bypassing Hillary Clinton’s theft of the presidential nomination from the Bernie Sanders campaign on ABC’s ‘The View.’ Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg asked Brazile about the DNC stealing the nomination from Bernie Sanders:

GOLDBERG: So you know, people are upset. And you know –you understand– so explain why you didn’t realize people would take the idea of Hillary bailing out the party years before, whenever she did it, as something that was bad, and robbed Bernie of his ability to be president. That is the message that is being put out in your name. BRAZILE: First of all, I never used the word ‘Rigged’ in my book. I said that — I used the word ‘Cancer.’ That I was uncomfortable with the cancer that I found when I became [DNC] chair. I didn’t know how deeply in debt our party was. And when I learned that Hillary was bailing us out… giving us $3.5 million per month to keep us floating, I appreciated that. But what I wanted control over, Whoopi, was, if I raise a dollar, a dollar-fifty, I wanted to spend my money without asking permission. When Donald Trump said last year, ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’ It is August 19… What I wanted to do was … was to fight back. I knew Donald Trump was doing more than just trying to rattle African-Americans. We had been hacked, so I knew he was playing a game. And I wanted to respond. I had to respond with a column. I wanted to respond with ads, I wanted to respond with poster, more activity across the country. And that’s why I told Bernie: ‘I found the cancer. I’m not killing the patient.’ I’m not killing my party. Because my party was more than electing the president. It was the Senate, Congress, and let me just say, there were things on the ballot other people didn’t see. I saw Obamacare, I saw climate change, a kid growing up in poverty like myself, who wanted a White House and a president who would care for them

So she used the word “cancer” instead of “rigged” O.K. However, Brazile continued to blame the Russians of hacking the elections to get Trump in office so that they can have better relations even though U.S.-Russia relations are at an all-time low. Brazile went on to say that “I cannot clean up our democracy if we have a foreign government interfering and the President of the United States will not help clean up our democracy.” On the November 5th episode of This week with George Stephanopoulos, once again Brazile blamed the Russians:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Passionate Democrats who say they feel betrayed by all this. Any regrets? BRAZILE: Do I regret taking on a job the second time in my life as chair of the party, cleaning up everyone’s mess, taking all of the incoming, being unable to spend funds that I raised? Do I regret being on the road 100 percent of the time, being hacked by the Russians, being — being harassed, getting death threats? Do I regret any of that? George, was worse than Hurricane Katrina in terms of the emotional toll. But do I regret stranding up for what is right, helping Hillary Clinton, helping the Democratic Party? And let me just say this, as somebody who went through the hacking experience, being able to tell the truth about what happened with the Russians, the attack on our government do I regret any of that? No. I wish I could have done more, George

What Brazile did is continue the “Russia did it” fairy tale. She even “wondered” if the Russians had anything to do with the murder of Seth Rich floated the idea that some disgruntled African-American’s who crossed Seth Rich’s path in their Washington D.C. neighborhood might have killed him sounds more like her book should be placed in the fiction section of the bookstore alongside Mario Puzo’s ‘The Godfather’since Brazile talks about how she “feared for her own life” and that “shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her” is being a little bit dramatic, don’t you think? Perhaps she wants to promote her book by adding a little suspense to her personal story.

There is an element of truth in terms of “rigging” the 2016 elections in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders but clearly, Brazile is following the same propaganda by the Democratic Party by blaming Russia for hacking the U.S. elections that supposedly put Trump in office while ignoring the fact that many voted for Trump in hopes that he would fix the economy or because they just despised Hillary Clinton in general. On her theories on who could have possibly murdered Seth Rich offers no real evidence, just pure speculation that the Russians might have something to do with it. ‘Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House’ is propaganda. It has the same old story of demonizing Russia, perhaps any mention of Russia these days might increase her book sales.

This article was originally published by Silent Crow News.

