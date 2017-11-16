By Mass Private



November 16, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – And so it begins, my worst fears have been realized.

Militarized US police have begun patrolling indoor and outdoor venues.

Yesterday, an article in CBS New York warned that the NYPD plans to have commando equipped police or their Strategic Response Group (SRG) patrolling indoor and outdoor venues.

“The NYPD will be rolling out additional security around Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as the holidays approach.”

“Similar patrols are expected next year at Yankee Stadium, MCU Park, Citi Field and other summer or outdoor venues.”

How did the mass media justify putting commando style police at public venues?

They claim that SRG’s presence at arenas is sure to make visitors “feel protected and feel more comfortable.”

Putting commando style police at public venues will not make people feel more comfortable.

What they are really trying to do, is normalize their presence.Why would I say that?

Because, crime is at record lows across the country and especially in New York City.



“Crime remains close to record lows, in the nation as a whole and in our city centers” said Ames Grawert, of the Brennan Center’s Justice Program.

So if violent crime is at record lows, why do police need SRG’s?

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48223.htm