Report: FCC Vote to Kill Net Neutrality Set for Dec. 14

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote to overturn open-internet protections at its open meeting on Dec. 14, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg News.

In May, the agency voted along party lines to begin a rulemaking process to jettison these strong protections grounded in Title II of the Communications Act — a move that would undermine the sound and successful basis for the FCC’s landmark 2015 Open Internet Order, which has been upheld by the federal courts.

The FCC’s December decision will be the culmination of this seven-month proceeding, during which millions of people rejected the agency’s proposal and urged FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to preserve the safeguards put in place under the Obama administration.

Free Press President and CEO Craig Aaron made the following statement:

“In less than a month, and in defiance of the tens of millions of Americans who have spoken out for the free and open internet, Ajit Pai will move to kill Net Neutrality. It’s time to raise hell. “We’ll learn the gory details in the next few days, but we know that Pai intends to dismantle the basic protections that have fueled the internet’s growth. And that means that however you use the Internet — to organize, to tell stories, to talk to your family, to make a living — now is the time to make your voice heard and oppose this attack on free expression, choice and innovation. “Pai’s willingness to trot out alternative facts about broadband-industry investment and the supposed harms caused by these vital rules should worry anyone who cares about the free and open internet. Pai’s intent is clear: to destroy the internet as we know it and give even more gatekeeper power to a few huge companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon. “Any honest look at the facts proves that the Title II rules are working well, investment is up across the board, and the only uncertainty or confusion is based on what’s coming out of Pai’s mouth. If the FCC passes Pai’s plan in December, it will face enormous challenges in court — and in the streets as well.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/killing-net-neutrality-make-your-voice-heard-in-support-of-internet-freedom-of-expression/5618761