Increasingly, independent media is threatened. There is a tendency both in the US and EU towards Mass Censorship largely directed against the online independent media including Global Research.

This is an ongoing battle which requires the support of our readers. Please consider making a donation to Global Research

* * *

War Crimes as Policy

By Mark Taliano, November 17, 2017

The West, their allies, and their proxies are not wanted in Syria. They are the problem, not the solution. Their foreign “interventions” in Syria amount to war crimes as policy.

Report Urges Congress Require Chinese State Media to Register as Foreign Agents

By Stephen Lendman, November 17, 2017

Perhaps it signaled what’s ahead, an all-out assault on legitimate dissent, viewpoints challenging the official narrative, hard truths dark forces in America want suppressed, especially online, in RT’s case for its popular television news, information and commentaries.

Russia and China Build Up a New Economic Geography

By F. William Engdahl, November 17, 2017

On November 8 Russia’s large mining group Norilsk Nickel announced it had begun operations at a new state-of-the-art Bystrinsky mining and processing plant outside of Chita in Russia’s Zabaykalsky Krai. Notable about the project is the participation of China, as well as the fact that four years ago the huge copper, gold and magnetite reserves of Bystrinsky were inaccessible to any market and completely undeveloped.

Burundi Exits the ICC: An Interview with David Paul Jacobs

By David Paul Jacobs and Ann Garrison, November 17, 2017

Last year the African Union resisted Western pressure to intervene militarily in Burundi. On October 26, Burundi officially completed its withdrawal from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) without being indicted. The next day the Non-Aligned Movement of 120 member nations rejected the UN Commission of Inquiry’s report accusing Burundi of human rights crimes within its own borders. That’s quite a list of anti-imperial accomplishments for a tiny East African nation that’s always ranked among the 10 poorest in the world.

Russia-gate Spreads to Europe

By Robert Parry, November 17, 2017

The Russia-gate hysteria has jumped the Atlantic with Europeans blaming Russia for Brexit and Catalonian discontent. But what about Israeli influence operations or, for that matter, American ones, asks Robert Parry.

* * *

You can help Global Research make information available to the widest possible readership. Our contributors and correspondents are scattered across the globe in order to report the issues with accuracy and insight.

We ask that you consider making a donation to Global Research so that we may continue to support independent analysts in their battle against mainstream media disinformation.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-the-suppression-of-dissent/5618796