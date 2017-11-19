In an era of media distortion, our emphasis has been on the “unspoken truth”. As an independent site, it is our mandate to challenge the engineered truth by the corporate media. The selected articles below reveal media omission pertaining to US war crimes across the globe.

Help us by forwarding our articles far and wide and subscribing to our newsletter.

.

* * *

President Trump Accelerates Drone Strikes in Somalia

By Zero Hedge, November 19, 2017

U.S. Africa Command has conducted fourteen airstrikes since August bringing the year’s total to eighteen. The increased tempo of airstrikes started in September between the Kismayo and Mogadisu region.

Secretary Mattis Is Off Base: US Military Presence in Syria Has No Legal Grounds

By Peter Korzun, November 19, 2017

Although the US has many times stated that its target is IS only, it appears that its intentions may go beyond the stated objective. In fact, Washington is seeking to retain post-conflict zones of influence within the country, where the American presence is illegal.

The US-led War Against ISIS Is Killing 31 Times More Civilians Than Claimed. Report

By Alex Ward, November 19, 2017

It turns out that the military’s assertion is a stunning underestimation of the true human cost of Washington’s three-year-old war against ISIS. An 18-month-long investigation by the New York Times has found that the US-led military coalition is killing civilians in Iraq at a rate 31 times higher than it’s admitting.

America’s Renegade Warfare. Is the U.S. Guilty of Genocide

By Nicolas J. S. Davies, November 18, 2017

Claiming the right to launch preemptive wars and fighting an ill-defined “global war on terror,” the U.S. government has slaughtered vast numbers of civilians in defiance of international law, says Nicolas J S Davies.

Trump and the Nuclear Option: The Fiction of Sanity

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, November 18, 2017

It had not happened in decades. On Tuesday, members of the US Congress gathered to consider the scope of presidential power in launching a nuclear strike. The state of the mind of the current president was very much at the forefront of the discussion, even if some present preferred not to name him specifically.

Who is Behind “Fake News”? Mainstream Media Use Fake Videos and Images

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 18, 2017

These are four examples and there are many more. The manipulation of videos and images is routine. In some cases, these manipulations are revealed by readers, independent media and social media. In most cases they go undetected. And when they are revealed, the media will say “sorry” we apologize: they will then point to technical errors. “we got the wrong video”.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-us-war-crimes/5619051