By Peter Koenig

Dear President Putin,

November 20, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – Yemen, a peaceful and extremely poor country is being slaughtered, literally slaughtered by the Saudis, with the full weapons, funding and political support of the United States of America and the UK. The rest of Europe is fully complicit, due to their inaction, due to their lack of courage to bring a halt to this openly organized genocide. Europe, in the form of individual countries or collectively through Brussels, could stand up and stop this murder, not by war, but unilaterally and strongly requesting the Saudis, the UK, the US and Israel, to stop the bombing, to open the seaports for immediate emergency shipments of medicine and food to reach the dying from cholera and famine.

The Anglo-Zion-Saudi aggressors would be shocked in surprise, but would listen. Surprise, because it would be the first time Europe would stand for justice and against their traditional criminal and genocidal allies.

What’s Europe’s leverage, if not weapons? Trade, for example. Shifting alliances to the East, to Russia and China – to Eurasia? – It would work, but I am afraid, not Brussels, nor Germany, or France, or Italy, or the Netherlands – none of the EU countries with any weight in the corrupt EU system would have the courage to detach themselves from their own slavehood, from vassalage of Washington’s – and stand up for peace and justice for stopping the human misery of a helpless people.

What’s Wrong with The World? – Is humanity totally gone and we haven’t even noticed?

Dear Mr. Putin, you have had the Grandeur to intervene in Syria, for the people of Syria. Your army in coordination with Iran and Hezbollah has helped save the Syrian people, the legitimate Syrian regime from the Daesh / Isis led proxy war they are fighting on behalf of Washington. Your intervention is bringing back hope to the millions who are homeless and refugees in their own country, in neighboring countries – and in the countries of their hangmen, Europe. They will migrate back to their beloved Syria – the cradle of western civilization – an era that today can hardly be called anymore ‘civilization’.

What is the reason for this Saudi-led proxy-war for the (wannabe) emerging Anglo-Zionist empire? It is not oil or gaz. It is not fear from the Houthi ‘rebels’, who are really just defending the legitimate interest of the majority of Yemenis, to bring democracy to a people that has been oppressed for decades by dictators, puppets of the United States. In the first place, it is a fight for the dominance of one of the geographically most strategic locations in the Middle East, right where the Red Sea connects to the Arabian Sea, overlooking the Tehran controlled Gulf of Hormuz, where daily 25% to 30% of the world’s hydrocarbon consumption passes.

It might also be an affront and provocation for direct war with Iran. If Iran were to step onto this barely veiled trap, the entire Middle east might go up in flames – worse, in a nuclear mushroom.

Who would benefit from a nuclear war? – Nobody, as you, Mr. Putin, widely and repeatedly said. It would bring misery destruction and tens of millions of deaths – an area under a toxic cloud, maybe for decades, centuries. Nobody really knows. The Middle East might have to be cordoned off from the rest of the world, if there still is something called ‘the rest of the world’ surviving, after one or several nuclear blasts that could easily spread north, east and west.

But foremost, Mr. Putin, my plea is for Russia’s humanitarian intervention on behalf of the Yemeni population; “humanitarian”, in the true sense of the world, not in the western sense, where ‘humanitarian aid’ has been highjacked as a meaning for going to war.

The International Red Cross reports that there are one million people, most of them children, at risk for being caught in the ongoing cholera epidemic that claimed already the lives of tens of thousands of people. This is mostly due to the maliciously and willfully destroyed drinking water supply and sanitation systems. The impact is being exacerbated by the lack of medication and food. Two thirds of Yemen’s 28 million people risk severe famine – the largest famine in recent history, if seaports and borders currently blocked by Saudi Arabia are not being opened immediately to let emergency medication and food into the country – for quick distribution to the victims.

Close to 50% of Yemen’s population is under 15 years of age. This outrageous, criminal and totally illegal war is literally and figuratively killing off an entire generation of Yemenis; it is destroying the future of this country, as more that 60 % of the victims are children and women. Those that are not killed have no future – no schools, no health system, no infrastructure, no housing. The Saudi-piloted American planes, dropped their UK-made bombs on purpose also on hospitals, health centers and schools – and of course roads and bridges. Yemen is perhaps the country with the least available drinking water resources in the world – and that even before the bombing.

Having worked in Yemen, particularly in the Hodeida area for years, helping building water supply and sanitation system, the people, their friendliness and hospitality, the endless smiles of the kids watching water fountains being built – have grown into my heart. It is devastating to see the human misery caused for greed and power – for world hegemony.

Mr. Putin, saving Yemen’s population alone is worth fighting for.

It’s the Petro-Dollar. It’s the looming end of the Petro-Dollar. There is from Washington’s point of view no peaceful handing over to the inevitable Petro-Yuan. The entire US hegemony depends on the US dollar’s world hegemony – “Who controls the money, controls the world” (Henry Kissinger, 1974, the world’s number one war criminal, and close buddy of the Rockefeller / Rothschild clan). He is right. A number of countries, starting with Russia and China, followed recently by Venezuela and Iran and others may soon follow, are no longer trading their hydrocarbons in US dollars. Imagine the gaping hole this is causing in the demand of the petro-dollar – the (still) main reserve currency – status of which will also soon be displaced by the Yuan and other economy-backed currencies. The fiat dollar is only backed by thin air.Then, there are other reasons for this infinitely growing western violence in the Middle East, and of course, along Russia’s borders, encircling China with over 60% of the US Navy fleet in the South China Sea, as Obama promised by 2018; and Trump’s threatening North Korea with “fire and fury the world has never seen before”. A destroyed DPRK (Democratic People’s republic of Korea) would be another strategic entry point for aggressions and war with Russia and China. In fact, that’s Washington’s and its dark behind then scene handlers only interest in Pyongyang – building a strategic platform for aggressing the key players of the new and emerging SCO – Shanghai Cooperation Organization, that – let me repeat it – already comprises half the world’s population and one third of the world’s economic output.

Washington will not peacefully back down. It is an iron rule, written into the PNAC – Plan for New American Century, no concessions, just make believe and deceptions – but never give up on ‘Full Spectrum Dominance’. But the world economy can do it. Washington knows it. Therefore, there is no-holds-barred in Washington’s path of destruction of every country, every regime that could pose a vital threat to the (wannabe) hegemon. – And Yemen is just an unfortunate pawn in this bloody chess game.

Dear Mr. Putin, for the sake of the Yemeni people, for the sake of humanity and for the sake of taking another crucial step towards world peace, may I appeal to you to help stop this murderous bloodbath in Yemen, help safe the population from dying from disease and famine. You may do this in ways of diplomacy in alliance with China, in a first instance through the UN Security Council – which obviously is a long shot – secondly, the Saudis want to sell their future hydrocarbons to Russia and China, a leverage for stopping the killing is not to be discarded; and finally, if nothing works, the Russian army may repeat in Yemen their miracle precedent in Syria. – Thank you.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 21st Century (China), TeleSUR, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

