By Eric Zuesse On November 16th, U..S. President Donald Trump, acting through an agent of his agent U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, voted at the U.N. against a resolution that condemns bigotry, and especially condemns nazism and all forms of racism. He thus, yet again, continues in the tradition from his predecessors, Presidents Obama and Bush, each year placing this nation in the company of only one or two U.S. allies throughout the world who join with the U.S. in refusing to commit to opposing and doing everything to reduce not just political Nazism (which, of course, is past), but ideological nazism, racist fascism — institutionalized bigotry (which, sadly, is not past).

Almost all of America’s foreign allies — such as Europe and Japan — voted “Abstain”, in order not to tar themselves, such as did the only two overtly racist-fascist nations, the two nations that voted “No” on the anti-nazi Resolution (voted to defend nazism): Ukraine and U.S.

In February 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama overthrew in a very bloody fascist coup the democratically elected President of Ukraine, and installed nazis to replace his Government, and to expel from the legislature that democratically elected President’s supporters. Soon thereafter, Ukraine’s nazis began (and they continue even today) an ethnic-cleansing campaign to get rid of Ukrainians who live in Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine, where almost everybody had voted for the man whom Obama had ousted. So, it’s very fitting that both the nazi regime in Ukraine, and the fascist Government that installed nazism in Ukraine in our time, stand alone, at the U.N., this year, in defending nazism worldwide.

On November 15th, just the day prior to the U.N. vote against nazis, some snipers in Obama’s Ukrainian coup publicly confessed, because the man who had hired these particular mercenaries to serve as snipers on the day of Obama’s Ukrainian coup, 20 February 2014, never even paid them for the killings they had committed on the employer’s behalf. (That employer was likely being paid by the CIA, but apparently had paid his men nothing.) There was no honor among these thieves. (Here’s more detail about those snipers.)

Ambassador Haley’s sub-Ambassador, Ms. Kelley Currie, explained the pro-Nazi U.S. vote on November 16th, and she opened:

Mr. Chair, the United States does not need to defend our position against Nazism. History is proof and the record is clear. The “Greatest Generation” of American blood was spilt on foreign soil fighting the Nazi regime and liberating many of the Member States with us today. The Nazis’ worst fear and greatest enemy was the United States and Allied Forces. While the Nazis stood for tyranny, oppression, and genocide, we stood for freedom, liberty, and humanity. A resolution that condemns Nazism should honor that truth.

This statement flies in the face of the U.S. CIA’s Operation Paperclip, and also of the CIA’s Operation Gladio, which set Hitler’s intelligence operation to work for the U.S. and NATO, starting when World War II was ending, and continuing even till today. The CIA-edited Wikipedia euphemistically opens its article about Gladio with the anodyne,

Operation Gladio is the codename for a clandestine North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) “stay-behind” operation in Italy during the Cold War. Its purpose was to prepare for, and implement, armed resistance in the event of a Warsaw Pact invasion and conquest.

However, the BBC in 1992 produced an extraordinarily truthful (unlike anything today) documentary portrayal of Gladio as being instead a CIA operation that’s so far to the right it set up terrorist incidents in Europe designed so as to blame European communists for the slaughters, in order to turn European publics against the Soviet Union. Many former Nazi aristocrats participated in this operation and testified in that BBC documentary. The only reason why the BBC was honest about it back then, was that, just the year before, in 1991, the U.S.S.R had broken up into its individual nations, and the Warsaw Pact mirroring America’s NATO military alliance also ended (while NATO itself continued on though its supposed ideological enemy was now gone); and BBC executives didn’t yet know the U.S. plan, which had been introduced only privately and secretly on the night of 24 February 1990 to continue the Cold War on the U.S. side until Russia would finally be conquered, and become part of the U.S. empire.

Furthermore, Currie posed the issue here as “censorship.” She said, “The solution to hate is not censorship – it is the freedom for goodness and justice to triumph over evil and persecution.”

She continued:

Since this resolution was first introduced in 2005, the United States has expressed its concerns about this resolution, each year calling for a vote, voting against the resolution, and explaining why. This year, we are doing things differently – we are proposing an amendment that addresses every part of the resolution that violates individual freedoms of speech, thought, expression, and association. Therefore, if this amendment is adopted, the free speech concerns in the resolution would be removed.

Currie didn’t name Russia as the target of America’s refusal to condemn nazism — racist fascism — but she instead said it indirectly:

This resolution is an annual power play by one nation over its sovereign neighbors. It attempts to exert a sphere of influence over a region and strives to criminalize free speech and expression without any genuine effort to effectively combat actual Nazism, discrimination, or anti-Semitism.

That’s an utter fabrication, not only against the Resolution, but against Russia.

20-27 million Soviet citizens died fighting Hitler, but only 420,000 American citizens did — and without the Soviet Union’s support, we Americans would be living in an overtly nazi country today, instead of merely in a covertly fascist one (that’s perhaps transitioning to become overtly nazi). The main contribution to winning WW II was the Soviet Union, which beat Hitler. Britain was the second-biggest contributor to beating Hitler. The U.S. was the main contributor to beating Japan. Ever since George W. Bush, we’ve been living in an increasingly overtly fascist nation.. It’s no longer just the CIA and the NSA and the FBI etc., and the military contractors such as Lockheed Martin and DynCorp, but everything is becoming more and more an economy based upon prisons and police and soldiers and weaponry, and less and less an economy that’s based upon constructive productions and services. The U.S. is justifiably known around the world as “the biggest threat to peace” in the world — it’s the chief source of invasions and coups, destroying nations as various as Libya and Ukraine, and not only in Latin America (such as long had been the case).

Currie is Sr. Fellow at the far-right neoconservative Project 2049 Institute, whose 7 Board members include only neoconservatives, such as Ian Brzezinski, son of Zbigniew Brzezinski (Ian was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under G.W. Bush, 2001-2005); and whose Board of Advisors consists of representatives of think-tanks such as the far-right American Enterprise Institute, and also of large U.S. international corporations including Goldman Sachs.

On the day of the U.N. vote, the neoconservative and pro-apartheid Israeli American site, “Human Right Voices” bannered, “U.N. RESOLUTION THREATENING FREE SPEECH ADVANCES DESPITE U.S. ATTEMPTS TO AMEND IT” and reported:

An attempt by the United States to revise a U.N. resolution that threatens free speech failed dramatically, as U.N. member states rejected the U.S.’s proposed amendments by a vote of 3 in favor (Israel, Ukraine, and U.S.), 81 against, and 73 abstentions. Instead, the Russian-sponsored resolution, “Combatting glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related tolerance,” was adopted in its original form by the Third Committee of the U.N. General Assembly on November 16, 2017, by a vote of 125 in favor, 2 against (Ukraine and U.S.), and 51 abstentions.

President Trump’s joining with Obama and with Bush, in all their worst ways, is not the sort of thing that Trump’s few progressive voters chose him over Hillary Clinton to continue doing, and she might not have been as horrific a President as he is, in his ramming even more pro-rich anti-poor programs down Americans’ throats. Trump’s remaining voting-base now is purely racist fascists, but this includes lots of U..S. billionaires, and so there might be enough voters to get him a second term, since the only other viable option is an equally fascist Democratic Party — the Party that’s more of the neoliberal side than of the neoconservative side. It’s hardly a choice at all, now, for anyone who wants to live in a democracy. It’s just a dictatorship.

The fact that Trump can even be joining with Obama and with Bush at the U.N. in protecting nazis and nazism (racist fascism) (see here some of it that the U.S. Government still supports) is being hidden from the American public. Why? How long will this continue? Will the situation continue to get even worse? Are we heading into World War III?