Peace one day will return to Syria. The question is when and under what circumstances.

Will its sovereign independence remain unchanged? Will its territorial integrity stay intact?

Will it be free from US occupation of northern and southern areas? Will Israel end terror-bombing targets at its discretion?

Will a sinister US/Saudi/Israeli alliance decide continued or renewed conflict in the country isn’t worth it?

Will Syria be the nation it was before US aggression began, still ongoing – able to rebuild and restore normality for its people?

Trump is a weak president. Dark forces control him. He may genuinely want conflict ended. It’s not his call to make – what’s most important to understand.

On Tuesday, during his hour-long conversation with Putin, key geopolitical issues were discussed, Syria the main one.

A White House statement said the following:

“President Donald J. Trump today spoke with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for more than one hour.” “The presidents affirmed their support for the Joint Statement of the United States and the Russian Federation, issued at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on November 11.” “Both presidents also stressed the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and supporting the UN-led Geneva Process to peacefully resolve the Syrian civil war, end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home, and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens.” “The two presidents affirmed the importance of fighting terrorism together throughout the Middle East and Central Asia and agreed to explore ways to further cooperate in the fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and other terrorist organizations.” “President Trump and President Putin also discussed how to implement a lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need to continue international pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapon and missile programs.”

On Tuesday, Putin had phone discussions with four leaders – Netanyahu, Egypt’s el-Sisi, Saudi king Salman and Trump.

A Kremlin statement on his conversation with Trump covered much of the same ground as the White House reported.

Key isn’t what was agreed on. It’s what follows. All US post-9/11 wars continue. Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria are occupied by US forces.

In September, the Pentagon conducted multiple drone strikes on Libya – on the phony pretext of combating ISIS Washington supports, likely more of the same coming.

Yemen and Somalia are US battlegrounds, the former supporting Saudi aggression, a war planned and orchestrated in Washington.

Pentagon terror-bombing in Syria continues. US aggression in the country showing no signs of ending contradicts Trump saying he and Putin “talk(ed) very strongly about bringing peace to Syria.”

America doesn’t wage wars to quit. Multiple endless US conflicts speak for themselves – their goal to replace all sovereign independent governments with pro-Western puppet ones.

Syria is unfinished business. The road to Tehran runs through Damascus – first by ending Syrian sovereignty, replacing its government and establishing control over the country, then repeating the same thing against Iran.

Will Washington admit defeat in Syria and agree to conflict resolution? Its sinister alliance with Israel and Saudi Arabia against Iran and Hezbollah suggests otherwise.

It’s just a question of what’s coming next – unknown until turbulent events begin unfolding.

US belligerent history suggests continued Middle East strife, more of what Washington instigated since the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

Peace and stability defeat America’s imperial agenda. Endless wars serve it.

