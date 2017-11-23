VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

The Western-controlled International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) was charged with delivering victor’s justice, polar opposite the real thing.

In March 2016, it wrongfully convicted Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic on multiple counts of genocide in Srebrenica, war crimes and crimes against humanity, sentencing him to 40 years in prison.

At age-71, it was a virtual life sentence. He served as Bosnian Serb Republika Srpska president from 1992 – 1996, part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Alleged genocide at Srebrenica was more myth than massacre. Deaths were hugely inflated, the ICTY established to blame Serbs for war crimes committed by both sides.

Srebrenica was a combined Muslim military base and refugee “safe area.” Serbian President/Federal Republic of Yugoslavia leader Slobodan Milosevic, wanted Serbs restrained from overrunning it.

Before the alleged July 1995 massacre, falsely claiming 8,000 Muslim Bosniak deaths, Srebrenica-based Muslim forces carried out numerous attacks on nearby Serb villages.

Muslim Sarajevo officials withdrew their Srebrenica commanders, leaving thousands of soldiers leaderless.

When Bosnian Serb forces captured Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, civilians wanted to leave because of chaotic conditions.

Women and children were separated from men to locate perpetrators of raids on Serb villages and take revenge.

A small number alone were detained. Alleged Srebrenica victims reflected lies and half-truths based on what’s known – omitted in official and major media accounts.

The 8,000 number included the Red Cross estimate of 3,000 “witnesses” allegedly detained by Bosnian Serbs, along with another 5,000 the Red Cross said “fled Srebrenica,” many to Central Bosnia.

They fled for safety and weren’t killed. Years later, forensic teams discovered 2,361 bodies where heavy fighting occurred – including combatants on both sides, not massacred civilians.

Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Karadzic and Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic were declared guilty by accusation.

Milosevic perished from medical neglect at the Hague.. Karadzic was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, Mladic unjustly treated the same way.

Presiding Judge Alphons Orie unjustifiably said his actions were “among the most heinous known to humankind” – an outrageous perversion of truth.

According to his son Datco, his father said

“(t)his is all lies. This is a NATO (hanging) court” – dispensing injustice, not the other way around. “The court was totally biased from the start,” Datco stressed, its ruling certain before proceedings began.

Mladic was falsely charged with two counts of genocide, five counts of crimes against humanity, and four counts of violations of the laws or customs of war, including for the fantasy Srebrenica massacre.

The so-called victim count was invented. Thousands of alleged victims weren’t massacred. They fled. Yet they were included in the mythical death toll to inflate it.

Mladic intends appealing his unjust sentence. Western injustice makes overturning it virtually unattainable.

In 2015, Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution on the 20th anniversary of the fantasy Srebrenica massacre, saying it solely blamed Serbs for the rape of Yugoslavia.

Washington during the Clinton co-presidency warrants full responsibility, wanting Yugoslavia raped and balkanized for easier Western control.

Slobodan Milosevic was falsely charged with genocide, crimes against humanity, grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions, and violations of the laws or customs of war.

In the March 2016 ICTY wrongful conviction of Radovan Karadzic, Milosevic was posthumously exonerated – unannounced and practically unnoticed, buried well into Karadzic’s 2,590-page conviction.

Will he and Mladic be absolved one day when they’ve passed, each no longer able to say I told you so.

