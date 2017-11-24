Progress toward defeating US-supported terrorists has been significant, most territory held by ISIS liberated.

Al-Nusra and other terrorist groups remain to be eliminated. Syrian and allied forces are up to the challenge.

A far greater one awaits once war ends – winning the peace Washington rejects and will likely try preventing, including by continued illegal occupation of northern and southern areas, along with making unacceptable demands, regime change neither Russia or Syrians will accept the main one.

Assad’s political and media advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said Damascus is ready for dialogue with everyone willing to resolve years of conflict diplomatically.

Commenting on the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi, Russia, all parties committed to peaceful conflict resolution invited to attend, Shaaban said success depends on armed groups ending violence and engaging in a process “that will lead to a comprehensive settlement of all issues related to the current crisis.”

A statement following Putin’s meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts said

“representatives of the Syrian Government and opposition which is committed to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity will participate in a constructive way in the National Dialogue Congress to be held soon in Sochi”

– dates not yet announced.

According to Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, once military operations

“are completely fulfilled, the supreme commander-in-chief (Vladimir Putin) will take a decision to cut the task force.” “(I)t will be a considerable reduction…depend(ing) on the situation” – Russia to maintain its reconciliation center, military bases, and “a number of structures needed to maintain the current state of things.”

Ending America’s illegal occupation of northern and southern parts of the country remains a formidable challenge, including its support for ISIS, al-Qaeda, its al-Nusra offshoot and other terrorist groups, its opposition to peace and stability, its rage for endless war, wanting all sovereign independent countries replaced for pro-Western ones everywhere.

Washington aims to control what happens in Syria going forward, regime change its objective. According to Russian upper house Federation Council International Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachyov, “(o)ne way or another, the Americans are not in the position to impose conditions, which is perfectly clear.”

Trump administration officials intend otherwise, planning a permanent US military presence in the country, on the phony pretext of stabilizing the region once ISIS is defeated, unwilling to accept defeat of its imperial project.

It’s a prescription for considerable trouble ahead, Defense Secretary Mattis saying days earlier “(w)e’re not just going to walk away…We’re going to make sure we set the conditions for a diplomatic solution.”

Moscow, Damascus and Tehran have leverage in Astana and Geneva peace talks, having liberated most Syrian territory from US-supported terrorists.

They’re not about to make concessions to Washington, harming their vital interests.

The Trump administration is unbending. Expect conflict to continue long after ISIS and other terrorist groups are defeated.

Endless wars and turbulence serve America’s hegemonic agenda. Peace and stability defeat it.

Syria’s liberating struggle has a long way to go after the US-supported terrorist threat is eliminated. Winning a durable peace is always a major challenge.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/winning-the-peace-in-syria-the-nations-greatest-challenge/5619781