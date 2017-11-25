4 hours ago November 25, 2017J.C.

“Politicians are very much like prostitutes, only more expensive”

 “Shadow World” reveals the shocking realities of the global arms trade, the only business that counts its profits in billions and its losses in human lives.

“Shadow World” explores how governments, their militaries and intelligence agencies, defense contractors, arms dealers and agents are inextricably intertwined with the international trade in weapons, and how that trade fosters corruption, determines economic and foreign policies, undermines democracies and creates human suffering.

Directed by Johan Grimonprez, the film is based on “The Shadow World: Inside the Global Arms Trade,” the acclaimed book by Andrew Feinstein.

Exposed: The Carlyle Group: Shocking documentary uncovers the subversion of Americas democracy.

