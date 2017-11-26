The World is at a dangerous crossroads. I think everybody who reads the independent media knows that. But those who are strung to CNN and Time Magazine might have understood otherwise. Lies by omission: The danger of nuclear annihilation is not front-page news, nor is America’s “Killing Fields” in Yemen where children are dying as a result of a US enforced blockade on food and medicine.

America’s wars are portrayed by the media as humanitarian endeavors. “The Responsibility to Protect” (R2P) doctrine provides a framework which justifies military action.

Dear Readers: when war is upheld as peacemaking, conceptualization is no longer possible. Once the Lie Becomes the Truth, there is No Moving Backwards. Insanity prevails. The world is turned upside down.

The Western media and politicians, in chorus, have obfuscated the unspoken truth, namely that the US-NATO led war destroys humanity.

On this Thanksgiving Weekend our thoughts are with Native Americans “in recognition of the suffering they have endured since Europeans first began their conquest of indigenous lands over 500 years ago.”

Our thanks to our contributors who are scattered across the globe. To the best of our abilities, Global Research seeks to report with accuracy, insight and commitment to social justice and a World without war.

There is no such thing as a “Just War” as put forth by the U.S. and its allies with the relentless support of the corporate media.

Without the daily gush of war propaganda, America’s military endeavors would fall flat. The criminal nature of US foreign policy would be fully revealed.

Our objective is to reverse the tide of media disinformation, protect independent thought and uphold “Net Neutrality”.

No easy task. And that’s why we Need the Support of Our Readers

Michel Chossudovsky, November 25, 2017

We ask that you consider making a donation to Global Research with a view to supporting the endeavors of the GR Team.

Click the Donate Button (right)

* * *

.

On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai released his draft order to completely eradicate Net Neutrality.

Trump’s FCC Chairman to End “Net Neutrality”. The Plan to “Kill Digital Democracy”

By Stephen Lendman, November 22, 2017

His plan will let ISP giants establish toll roads or premium lanes, charge extra for speed and free and easy access, control content, as well as stifle dissent and independent thought – a dismal prospect.

A Less than Modest Proposal to End the War in Yemen. “I am Writing This on Thanksgiving Eve”

By George Capaccio, November 26, 2017

In Plymouth, hundreds will gather for a Day of Mourning in recognition of the suffering Native Americans have endured since Europeans first began their conquest of indigenous lands over 500 years ago. … For that matter, every day lately has become a day of mourning as I reflect upon my country’s role in the starvation and slaughter of the people of Yemen.

US-DPRK: How the US “Observed” the 1994 “Agreed Framework”

By Dr. Konstantin Asmolov, November 25, 2017

Let us start with the fact that the Agreed Framework was not an official form of diplomatic treaty and it would be more appropriate to name it a Framework Arrangement (this is also suggested by the word Framework in it), since the word “agreement” by default would create the false impression that it was not a gentleman’s agreement but a ratified treaty.

One Year Later, Fidel’s Thinking on Cuba-U.S. Relations Still Principal Guide

By Arnold August, November 25, 2017

On Dec. 17, 2014, the world witnessed the simultaneous surprise announcements by presidents Raul Castro and Barack Obama to re-establish diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States after more than five decades. However, the fallacy was floated that this decision represented a step toward “normalization.” On that day, Obama claimed that the move was intended to “begin to normalize relations between our two countries.” Nevertheless, as historic as this decision was regarding the reopening of the respective embassies, it did not at all mean that the path was in fact toward normalization. It was nothing of the sort.

US and South Korea Announce Plans for Massive Air Force Exercise Aimed at North Korea

By Common Dreams, November 25, 2017

The early December drill comes as tensions continue to rise over North Korea’s nuclear program and Trump’s persistent antagonization of the nation’s leader.

Violence against Refugees and Asylum Seekers. Manus Island and the Clearing of Lombrom Naval Base

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, November 25, 2017

It was another etching in a chronicle of extended violence. For days, resistance by refugees and asylum seekers against forced removal from the Lombrom Naval Base on Manus Island had taken very public form. Images of defiance and distress were receiving international attention. With no electricity, with water supplies destroyed, things were getting dire.

Video. 9/11 Truth: A Government Researcher Speaks Out, 9/11 Evidence and NIST

By AE911Truth, November 25, 2017

In August 2016, Peter Michael Ketcham, a former employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), began looking into the reports his agency had released years earlier on the collapse of the World Trade Center. What he found shook him to the core.