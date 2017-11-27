“South Africa: how a nation was misled and became a model for the world, and how the people can rise again.”

Video Documentary By John Pilger

John Pilger delivering a talk on the current political situation in South Africa in Cape Town.

Posted November 27, 2017

https://cdnapisec.kaltura.com/index.php/extwidget/preview/partner_id/1054541/uiconf_id/28132631/entry_id/1_ssfvxw4t/embed/dynamic

Apartheid Did Not Die

An analysis of South Africa’s new, democratic regime.

http://johnpilger.com/videos/apartheid-did-not-die

