“South Africa: how a nation was misled and became a model for the world, and how the people can rise again.”
Video Documentary By John Pilger
John Pilger delivering a talk on the current political situation in South Africa in Cape Town.
Posted November 27, 2017
https://cdnapisec.kaltura.com/index.php/extwidget/preview/partner_id/1054541/uiconf_id/28132631/entry_id/1_ssfvxw4t/embed/dynamic
Apartheid Did Not Die
Video Documentary By John Pilger
- An analysis of South Africa’s new, democratic regime.
http://johnpilger.com/videos/apartheid-did-not-die
