Open Letter to Members of the U.S Congress:
In the next few weeks, the US Congress will decide whether or not to mandate oil and gas drilling in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as part of the 2018 federal budget bill. The Arctic Refuge may seem far away to many, but its ecosystems sustain a diverse array of species that matter to Americans and to people around the world. Opening this refuge to fossil fuel development would ignore the will of the American people, who have for decades urged their elected officials to protect this irreplaceable ecological treasure. It would also violate human rights and jeopardize the food security of the indigenous Gwich’in people of the US and Canada. We are scholars from a wide range of fields—including the humanities, the social sciences, the sciences, the arts, and other areas—united in our belief that drilling in the Arctic Refuge would be a grave mistake. We call upon Congress to remove this reckless provision from the budget.
There is no justification for using the budget process to push through oil development in the Arctic Refuge. Drilling proponents claim lease sales will generate 1 billion dollars in revenue over the next decade to help defray the 1.5 trillion dollars of proposed tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Even if the anticipated revenue figure turned out to be correct (many estimates predict a far lower amount), it still represents an incredibly minute fraction of the tax-cut proposal. This abuse of the budget process would sacrifice one of the nation’s most ecologically and culturally significant places for a paltry sum of federal revenue.
As the ecological heart of the Arctic Refuge, the coastal plain provides critical calving and nursing habitat for the Porcupine caribou herd. Almost 200,000 caribou embark every year on the longest land migration of any animal on earth, journeying from the taiga and boreal forest ecosystems of northeast Alaska and the adjacent northwest Canada to the coastal plain, where they calve and nurse their young. Caribou biologists have repeatedly warned that oil development would have catastrophic effects on the herd. In addition to nurturing caribou, the coastal plain provides nesting and feeding habitat for millions of migratory birds. Nearly two hundred different species travel from all fifty states and six continents to breed and find nourishment in the Arctic Refuge. The coastal plain also offers the most important on-shore denning habitat in the US Arctic for polar bears, now listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. As we are in the midst of what scientists call the earth’s sixth mass extinction, the vast nursery of the coastal plain needs protection now more than ever.
For Gwich’in communities on both sides of the US-Canada border, the prospect of drilling represents an existential threat to their cultural survival. The Gwich’in have relied upon the Porcupine caribou herd for nutritional, cultural, and spiritual sustenance for millennia. To them, the coastal plain is “The Sacred Place Where Life Begins.”
Drilling in the Arctic is risky—the inevitable and chronic spills of oil and other toxic substances onto the fragile tundra would scar this land and disrupt its wildlife. The pollution caused by the sprawling infrastructure of oil development would threaten wildlife populations and harm indigenous communities that rely on the biotic life. Moreover, as the effects of climate change become more apparent, and as the global community continues to move away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy, why would we now destroy the crown jewel of our National Wildlife Refuge System?
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge must not be auctioned off to Big Oil. Its natural values far exceed any oil that may lie beneath the coastal plain. As scholars from across the United States and Canada, we ask that you keep this cherished place and vibrant ecosystem protected for generations to come.
Sincerely,
Subhankar Banerjee, Lannan Chair and Professor of Art and Ecology, University of New Mexico
Finis Dunaway, Professor of History, Trent University
Mark Meadowcroft, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Penn State College of Medicine
Mary Evelyn Tucker, Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology
Christoph Irmscher, Provost Professor of English; George F. Getz Jr. Professor in the Wells Scholars Program, Indiana University Bloomington
Keith Pluymers, Howard E. and Susanne C. Jessen Postdoctoral Instructor in the Humanities, Caltech
Jennifer Tucker, Associate Professor of History and Science in Society Program; photographic and environmental historian; Wesleyan University
Catherine Jurca, Professor and Executive Officer of the Humanities, Caltech.
Shirley Roburn, McGill University
Heather Houser, Associate Professor of English, University of Texas at Austin
Robert Newman, President, National Humanities Center
Joseph Cook, Professor of Biology, University of New Mexico
Lynn Ramert, English instructor, University of Nebraska
Alexandra Lakind, PhD student in Environment & Resources.
Janet Pritchard, Professor, Department of Art and Art History, University of Connecticut
Kency Cornejo, Assistant Professor of Art History, University of New Mexico
Jeffrey Terr, Undergraduate researcher, Biology Department, University of New Mexico
Scott Fraser, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and of Molecular and Computational Biology, and of Pediatrics, University of Southern California
Michael Hecht, Professor of Chemistry, Princeton University.
Vivian Halloran, Professor of English and American Studies, Indiana University
Roberto Salas, University of Texas El Paso MFA
Char Miller, W.M. Keck Professor of Environmental Analysis, Pomona College
Margaret Werner Washburne, Regents Professor emerita, Biology, University of New Mexico
Carolyn Kay, Professor, History Department, Trent University
Trevor Fristoe, Postdoctoral Researcher, Washington University in St. Louis
Lisa Tremaine, Art Director, University of New Mexico
Nina Karnovsky, Professor of Biology, Pomona College
Jonathan Wright, Professor of Biology, Pomona College
Scott Tremaine, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Institute for Advanced Study
Paul Sutter, Professor of History, University of Colorado Boulder
Catherine Peters, Ph.D. Candidate, American Studies, Harvard University
Catherine Xu, Visiting Student in Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford
Douglas Sackman, Professor of History, University of Puget Sound
Reese Phillips, Adjunct Professor of Biology, University of New Mexico
Terry Tempest Williams, Writer-in-Residence, Harvard Divinity School
Kristine Johnson, Ph.D, Research Associate Professor of Biology, University of New Mexico
Karl Jacoby, Professor of History, Columbia University
Erika Doss, Professor, Department of American Studies, University of Notre Dame
Anthony Lioi, Associate Professor of English, The Juilliard School
Aaron Frith, Post-doctoral Researcher, Philosophy of Water Project, University of North Texas
Joe Gallegos, Graduate Student, Department of American Studies, University of New Mexico
Laura Kay, Professor of Physics, Barnard College
Stuart Schrader, Fellow, American History, Harvard University
Marsha Weisiger, Associate Professor of History, University of Oregon
Elizabeth Johnson, Distinguished Professor of Theology, Fordham University, New York City
Ivan Kreilkamp, Associate Professor, English, Indiana University
Adriene Jenik, Professor of Art/Intermedia, Arizona State University
Daniel Brotman, Adjunct Professor of Economics, Glendale College
Stephanie Rutherford, Associate Professor in the School of the Environment, Trent University
David Pengelley, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, New Mexico State University
Lillian Ball, Ecological art, visiting professor, Cooper Union School of Art
Piet Hut, Prof. of Astrophysics, Institute for Advanced Study
Terrence Gosliner, Senior Curator, California Academy of Sciences
Arlene Plevin, Professor of English, Olympic College.
Caddie Alford, Associate Instructor, Indiana University
Frank Zelko, Professor of Environmental Studies, University of Vermont
Rick Steiner, Professor, University of Alaska (ret.)
Ragini Bhow, M.F.A Candidate Art & Ecology, University of New Mexico
Ross MacPhee, Curator in Vertebrate Zoology/Mammalogy, American Museum of Natural History
Karla Armbruster, Professor of English, Webster University
Harvard Ayers, retired Professor Emeritus of Anthropology and Sustainability, Appalachian State University
Ellen Babcock, Associate Professor, Department of Art, University of New Mexico
Nicole Seymour, Assistant Professor of English, California State University at Fullerton
William Goldsmith, Professor emeritus of City and Regional Planning, Cornell University
Elizabeth Nevada, Adjunct faculty – University of New Mexico Dance Program
Mark Stoll, Professor of History, Texas Tech University
Elizabeth Cullingford, Professor and Chair of English, University of Texas at Austin
Julianne Warren, Ecosphere Studies, Center for Humans and Nature
Julie Minich, Associate Professor of English, University of Texas at Austin
Jon Wlasiuk, Environmental historian, Michigan State University
David Stradling, Associate Dean of Humanities and Professor of History, University of Cincinnati
Phaedra C. Pezzullo, Associate Professor, Department of Communication, University of Colorado Boulder
Jon Corey Hazlett, PhD Candidate, Case Western Reserve University
Kathleen Segerson, Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Economics, University of Connecticut
Catriona Sandilands, Professor of Environmental Studies, York University
James Morton Turner, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies, Wellesley College
Marit Munson, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Trent University
Stephen Bocking, Professor of environmental policy and history, Trent University
Teal Arcadi, PhD Candidate, US History, Princeton University
Julia Grummitt, Ph.D Candidate, History Department, Princeton University
Kevin Siena, Assoc. Professor of History, Trent University
Grace Hale, Commonwealth Chair of American Studies and History, University of Virginia
Hilary Stamper, Visiting Professor of Psychology, Stanford University
Michael Sherwin, Associate Professor of Art, West Virginia University
Anne Coleman, Associate Professor of American Studies, University of Notre Dame
Parker Krieg, Postdoctoral Researcher, Environmental Humanities Program, University of Helsinki
Featured image is from Wikimedia Commons.
