Video – By Chris Hedges, Alfred McCoy
Chris Hedges discusses the current state of the American empire with historian Alfred McCoy.
“The American Empire could collapse almost overnight”
“If it comes to a military crunch,” the historian tells the journalist, “we could lose.”
Posted November 30, 2017
Alfred McCoy, Harrington Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains the decline of the United States as a global power and the rise of the Chinese empire.
