Video – By Chris Hedges, Alfred McCoy

Chris Hedges discusses the current state of the American empire with historian Alfred McCoy.

“The American Empire could collapse almost overnight”

“If it comes to a military crunch,” the historian tells the journalist, “we could lose.”

Posted November 30, 2017

Alfred McCoy, Harrington Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains the decline of the United States as a global power and the rise of the Chinese empire.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48317.htm