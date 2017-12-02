Not satisfied with rigging the election of the presidency of the world’s super- state, the Trump and Netanyahu families now intend to manipulate global politics to suit their own agendas.

Those agendas include control of Middle East oil/gas reserves, the building up of nuclear weapon arsenals in both the US and Israel and the isolation of the European Union in terms of international trade and influence.

They intend to accomplish this by the deployment of hundreds of nuclear-armed, F-35 strike aircraft: the use of the US veto in the Security Council and the weakening of the authority of the United Nations. This will be achieved by the cutting-off of funds to all UN departments and the increase in the numbers and deployment of US forces in Israel and other key strategic sites around the world in order to reinforce American domination of world affairs. That is the agenda – the reality will be somewhat different.

The American president will be impeached, various family members will be prosecuted for offences against the state and for endangering national security and the Israeli prime minister will be indicted and imprisoned for bribery and corruption.

As for Saudi Arabia, there will be a revolution that will reverberate throughout the Middle East as a popular uprising will consign the House of Saud to history. That will uncover a multitude of secret deals between the previous regime and various Western governments, including the United Kingdom and America that were designed to bolster the status quo ante to their own political advantage.

Then Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Egypt and probably Turkey will make their play. And Trump, Netanyahu and their respective families will be just history.

Featured image is from Jerusalem Post.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/opinion-the-us-israeli-gang-of-trump-netanyahu-and-kushner/5621241