The People’s Deputy Anton Gerashchenko is ready to register a bill to supplement the Criminal Code that suggests to impose criminal liability up to 5 years for the denial of “Russian aggression”.

“In order to protect the information space of Ukraine from Murayev’s activity and to use the force of law, today I signed a bill to supplement the Criminal Code of Ukraine with Article 442-1, which I suggest to impose criminal liability (up to 5 years of imprisonment) for public denial of the fact of the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine. Tomorrow I will register this bill in the Verkhovna Rada and I suggest to put it on the agenda,” wrote Gerashchenko on his page on Facebook.

Gerashchenko noted that currently statements denying the fact of “Russian aggression” aren’t punishable under law.

“Murayev and those similar to him publicly repeatedly deny the fact of Russian aggression, they call the situation with the occupation of a part of Donbass by Russia a civil war, thus implementing the media agenda of Russian propaganda. From the point of view of the law statements such as the one made by Murayev and those similar to him aren’t punishable. They are covered by freedom of speech and pluralism of opinions. Yes, indeed, Article 34 of the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees freedom of thought and speech, the right to the free expression of views and beliefs. However, this same article provides the possibility of restriction via the law for the benefit of national security, territorial integrity, public morals,” said Gerashchenko.

He noted that

“in many countries of the world there is criminal liability for public denial of the Holocaust. And it isn’t considered an infringement of freedom of speech and freedom of thought”.

As a reminder, earlier the People’s Deputy Evgeny Murayev in the “Ukrainian Format” program called the “Revolution of Dignity” a coup d’etat. The present people’s deputies considered it an insult and left the studio.

Translated by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard

https://www.globalresearch.ca/kiev-plans-to-throw-deniers-of-russian-aggression-in-jail-for-5-years/5621679