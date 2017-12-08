In view of Trump’s recent declaration of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, contesting reactions arose from different civil societies. This unlawful act resulted in mass protests in Palestine condemning Trump and his uninhibited decisions. Are we approaching a cul-de-sac in Israeli-Palestinian rapprochement?

Read our selection of articles below and share it far and wide, post it on your social media accounts and discuss with your cliques.

* * *

Rage in Occupied Palestine

By Stephen Lendman, December 08, 2017

Incited by Trump declaring Jerusalem Israel’s capital, protests erupted across the West Bank. Israel responded harshly, turning things violent.

After Trump’s announcement, a Palestinian national and Islamic forces joint statement announced three days of rage through Friday.

Trump’s “Jerusalem Promise” to AIPAC: Tillerson, Mattis Warned Trump Against Embassy Move

By Mark Perry, December 08, 2017

Trump made his Jerusalem promise back in March of 2016, during an address he gave to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). It was an obvious attempt to convince skeptical Jewish leaders of his uncompromising support for Israel.

Trump’s Scheme to Carve Up Palestine

By Paul R. Pillar, December 08, 2017

President Trump’s big idea for Israeli-Palestinian peace was the “outside-in” plan in which Israel’s new Saudi allies would squeeze the Palestinians until they accepted a bogus “state,” as ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar explains.

Trump’s Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital Sparks Anger, Protests

By Bill Van Auken, December 07, 2017

The decision was met with near universal condemnation from Washington’s allies and foes alike, along with Palestinian demonstrations in the Israel-occupied Gaza Strip and West Bank, as well as elsewhere in the Middle East.

Christian Community Responds: Open Letter to President Trump from Jerusalem’s Thirteen Heads of Churches

By Patriarchs and Heads of Local Churches in Jerusalem, December 07, 2017

US President Trump has officially declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While PM Netanyahu is rejoicing on this repugnant turnaround, the Christian community responds to Trump’s unlawful decision, in the hope of maintaining Jerusalem in its rightful “international status”.

Muslim World Outrage While Trump Gloats over Jerusalem Decision

By Stephen Lendman, December 07, 2017

Palestinian rage followed his Wednesday announcement, well publicized in advance, coming as no surprise, especially from an Islamophobic warrior president hostile to peace and stability, one-sidedly backing Israel, partnering in its high crimes, spurning fundamental Palestinian rights.

* * *

If you are able to donate, please click button below

To become a Member of Global Research, click here

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-deadlock-for-israeli-palestinian-peace-process/5622057