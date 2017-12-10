This article first published by Global Research in November 2015 reveals the media lies and fabrications regarding Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS), casually portrayed as the outside enemies of America, threatening Western civilization. That’s what is best described as “fake news” in support of a criminal US-NATO military agenda

The sad truth is that in the new millennium, government propaganda prepares its citizens for war so skillfully that it is quite likely that they do not want the truthful, objective and balanced reporting that good war correspondents once did their best to provide. Phillip Knightley, The First Casualty

Exposing the lies spewing forth from Washington and its MSM ministry of propaganda these days is a fulltime job entrusted to alternative media to report the deceptively hidden truth. The latest round of developments in the aftermath of last week’s Paris tragedy killing 129 people and injuring over 350 more innocent victims illuminates the aforementioned problem in article on Saturday headlined, “Pentagon pressing allies for more help against Islamic State.”

The question becomes help for or against the Islamic State?… because the historical facts clearly show the US Empire and its host of allies have only helped Islamic State terrorists, never for a moment have they seriously fought against the Islamic State.

Bottom line, this undisputable reality only proves that the US and its unholy partners-in-crime have created both al Qaeda terrorists and the Islamic State terrorists, including all the so called moderate terrorists Obama claims to support in between.

A brief history lesson shows that al Qaeda was birthed in the late 1970’s under the guiding tutelage of longtime globalist criminal acting then as President Carter’s National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski. Under their original name the Mujahedeen were the US proxy mercenary terrorists (not unlike ISIS) recruited by the CIA to combat the Soviet Empire expansion into Afghanistan and then continue growing and flourishing under the Reagan-George HW Bush regime throughout the 1980’s.

Over many years as former CIA director, VP, president Pappy Bush did lots of shady war and oil business dealings with the Saudi aristocratic bin Laden family. So it was a natural marriage to enlist young Osama bin Laden, family upstart, to lead the CIA-sponsored band of rebels that helped defeat longtime cold war enemy and empire rival the Soviet Union.

It worked like such a charm in the empire graveyard of Afghanistan, culminating with the fall of the Soviet Empire in 1991, that under the new name al Qaeda Osama and his proxy terrorists were rehired to help “balkanize” the Balkans, engaging in ethnic cleansing against Serbs in Bosnia and Kosovo and smuggling opium onto the West while assisting in the demolition of the once sovereign nation Yugoslavia into a half dozen weakened failed states under the Bush senior-Clinton regime throughout the 1990’s.

This US notion of “balkanizing” sovereign nations into failed state pieces was echoed by war criminal globalist Henry Kissinger a couple years ago expressing his desire to partition Syria into “more or less autonomous regions.” Of course the same can be said for US design on Iraq. As part of its global chessboard divide and conquer scheme, it’s been a carnivorously predatory foreign policy staple for the imperialistic Empire of Chaos to systematically carve up, destabilize, weaken and otherwise destroy not only entire independent nations but entire regions like the Middle East and North Africa as well.

As a sidebar note, in recent decades a seamless transition of the powers-that-shouldn’t-be have flowed from one administration to another, from Bush one to Clinton one back to the Bush two, onto Obama and God help us not be back to Clinton two. That’s because those who control US foreign policy for a long time have also owned and controlled America’s corrupt two party system. Electing a democrat or republican to office has been the elite’s crafty way of merely granting American voters an illusion of choice but long before any November election the ruling elite handpicks every presidential two party candidate backing both to ensure that every US president elected is a mere puppet dancing on an oligarch string.

The late 1990’s spawned the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) – the masterplan for “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” as envisioned by the likes of neocon gangsters Cheney, Bush 2, Wolfowitz, Rumsfeld et al. These war criminals plotted the demonic exploits of US Empire well into the twenty-first century, of course including the redrawing of the Middle East by using WMD liesas pretext for war after staging their “new Pearl Harbor event,” thus with help from their friends Israel and Saudi Arabia, they created and their al Qaeda terrorists as their hired gun stooges to take the blame for murdering 3000 Americans and establishing their “long” war on terror. Of course also in their sinister plan was the dismantling of the US Constitution and America’s civil liberties.

Tragically the disastrous costly quagmires of both the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars were an integral part of the PNAC plan. Right after 9/11 General Wesley Clark became privy to the neocon agenda to take down seven sovereign nations within five years in the Middle East and North Africa. But in actuality regime change has long been embedded standard US foreign policy anywhere in the world where a sovereign country refuses to submit to US Empire’s rape and plunder. Just as Putin and Assad justifiably criticize US global hegemony for its brutal consequences reserved for those nation-states that openly defy Western imperialism, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaking in Beirut a month ago said:

The punitive aspects of US foreign policy are aimed at anyone who refuses to submit to US domination, which is to say, refuses to become local extensions of the US government (and by implication, of the large oil and weapons companies that dominate it.) He who takes his own decision on the basis of his country’s interests is unacceptable to the United States.

If you doubt the truth of Nasrallah’s words, just ask the former Yugoslavia, or Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Syria, Somalia, North Korea, Russia, China, each of them know all too well as targeted US enemies for resisting and challenging Empire hegemony. Or ponder the short list (dozens more attempts were unsuccessful) of fallen leaders from sovereign nations who have been assassinated and/or overthrown by US imperialistic interests: 1953 Iran, 1954 Guatemala, 1950’s Vietnam, 1961 Congo, 1964 Brazil, 1965 Indonesia, 1965 Dominican Republic, 1973 Chile, 1990 to present Haiti, and 2014 Ukraine.

Through its CIA the US-NATO forces have led the West’s state sponsored terrorism for multiple decades on virtually every continent, from MENA to sub-Saharan Africa to South and Central America to Europe to Central Asia and Pacific Asia. Throughout the modern era, US Empire has been the prime suspect among nations as the guiltiest perpetrator systematically utilizing false flag propaganda to get away with spreading terrorist murder, mayhem and war to every corner of the globe with total impunity. No other nation, not Russia nor China but only the US is guilty of tampering and interfering at will with the internal affairs of countless sovereign nations which is a clear violation of international law. Its hypocritical double standard always citing US exceptionalism can no longer be used as the flimsily justified excuse or self-serving mantra on either moral or legal high ground. Empire’s long run as the sole unipolar superpower-world bully is over and as such, the US should no longer expect to get away with flagrantly defying and violating every international law from the Geneva Convention to the UN Charter.

After the costly occupation and horrendous war defeats representing the two longest running wars in US history in Iraq and Afghanistan, in September 2014 Obama declared a fake war against ISIS after the terrorists invaded Iraq in June, promising to “hunt them down.” But instead US military forces were only ordered to pretend to fight a fake enemy when in fact they were actually ordered to defend and protect them with air supportPilots commonly complain they are not being given clearance to fire upon Islamic State forces.

The ISIS invasion of Iraq was merely Obama’s excuse to remove the corrupt Iraq puppet leader Maliki in order to reestablish a US military foothold in Iraq to then go after Assad in Syria, something the world and Putin (who brokered the Assad deal to turn in his chemical weapons) had denied Obama the year before from carrying out his bogus “red line” lie calling for airstrikes against Syria when in fact it was Obama’s own ISIS pals themselves that committed the false flag chemical weapons attack on Syrian children.

Despite leading a so called “coalition” of allied forces alleged to have flown more than 20,000 airstrikesover Iraq and Syria against ISIS in the first year alone and stepping up a relentless inhumane campaign of remote controlled killer drone warfare deployed in over a half dozen MENA nations, ISIS only continues its exponential growth while expanding territorial control throughout the Middle East and far beyond into the northern CaucasusCentral AsiaUkraine, also teaming up with affiliate African terrorist groups Boko Harem in Nigeria and Al-Shabaab in Somalia. Just this week four former drone pilots wrote a formal letter to Obama pleading their case that the drone attacks have only increased the number of terrorists. But then that’s precisely the plan. To keep the war on terror going, fresh new ISIS recruits are needed. Hence by 2019 Obama plans to increase drone use by 50%. Clearly Obama’s diabolical intention is to spread terror around the world.

In another disturbing development this week, African terrorists took 170 mostly Westerners hostage killing 21 of them at the Radisson Hotel in the Mali capital of Bamako. Their ringleader Mokhtar Belmokhtar (image right) happens to be a CIA asset and the incident came five days after CIA chief John Brennan predicted more acts of terrorism. Two weeks prior to the Paris attacksBrennan also met with his French counterpart and former Mossad director and after the Paris incidents admitted to the press that the CIA knew attacks in Europe were coming. If he knows so much, why does he allow them to keep happening? Perhaps because he’s in cahoots with the terrorists himself.

Barack Obama has been chosen by the ruling elite and given the gauntlet to dutifully undermine and destroy the United States from within in order to implement the New World Order’s one world government. Many Americans including contending presidential candidate Ben Carson fear and believethat the next major false flag could usher in Obama’s martial law that through his own illegal executive orders have given him unlimited dictatorial powers that include canceling next year’s presidential election, anointing himself US dictator for life.

Under Obama’s and Brennan’s watch, ISIS has been allowed to extend their operations worldwide, even into America. Our president’s open border policy has enabled terrorist cells to proliferate inside the United States. Back in April this year Judicial Watch reported that ISIS has partnered with a Mexican drug cartel to participate in joint military exercises at a training camp just eight miles from the El Paso Texas border. Yet Obama simply denies the terrorist presence and has done nothing but keep his 1500 mile open border policy intact to purposely leave the nation grossly unprotected and criminally vulnerable, in effect inviting terrorism attacks on US soil as part of his puppet masters’ plan to destroy America from within. As recently as Sunday November 22nd, on the 52nd anniversary of the JFK assassination, Obama chose to arrogantly claim that ISIS “cannot strike a mortal blow” against America.

Of course putting on a false front of self-security for the American public is designed to assuage growing fears that another 9/11 is eminent on US soil. This is the same US president who also made “off the record” remarks to friends alluding to not wanting to be murdered on the job like Kennedy as his lame excuse for not standing up more for the American people to fight against his evil NWO handlers. After all, in this diabolical world climate where the US government has devolved into a mere front for a shadowy international crime syndicate owned and operated by the ruling elite, biting the hand that feeds you is signing your own death warrant. Kennedy was the last US president to learn that lesson the hard way and humanity’s been suffering ever since.

A recent Defense Intelligence Agency document confirms that in 2012 the Obama regime elected to throw its full weight behind the Islamic State terrorists fighting against Assad’s Syrian forces knowing that the Islamic State’s ambitious sectarian agenda was to create havoc in order to build a radicalized jihadist caliphate throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Yet the Obama neocons willfully bet on ISIS, squandering US taxpayer dollars to furnish carte blanche heavy weaponry brand new Toyota trucks, continued air support and countless airdrops of arms, ammo, food and medical supplies even after ISIS invaded Iraq in June 2014.

In fact with another 50 ton ammunition airdrop last month, Obama’s still trying to preserve the ISIS supply line stretching from NATO ally Turkey’s border into northern Syria even while as of late Putin’s been busily bombing Islamic State’s infrastructure. In the last several weeks planes from US led alliesCanada, Sweden, Germany and the US have all been showing up at the Baghdad airport without authorized approval ostensibly headed toward the Kurdistan region of Iraq filled with arms. But the big question remains for whom? The Kurds or the IS terrorists? In the meantime, since Russia determined that an Islamic State bomb planted onboard its airliner took it down over the Sinai desert on Halloween, Russia has vowed to destroy ISIS with a vengeance. Islamic State tanker truck convoys filled with oil are currently the prime targets of Russian bombs.

For three straight years the lying traitors in Washington have been secretly supporting the cancerous spread of Terrorists-R-US expanding far beyond the Middle East and North Africa and deep into Europe with repeated Paris attacks. Creating failed states will travel, by design US Empire has produced the gargantuan international migration crisis over flooding Europe under the globalist umbrella of multiculturalism. This massive influx of Muslims into Western nations largely populated by Caucasian majorities now desperate to hang onto their historical and cultural roots and identities is designed to enflame and exploit racial tensions and hatred as part of the elite’s divide and conquer agenda, also making it conducive for developing yet more terrorist cellsdangerously operating throughout the West.

The bare truth is our own treasonous leaders in Washington who all swore to uphold, defend and protect our Constitution and nation from both foreign and domestic enemies, from the president to his justice, state and defense departments to key Congressional members have plotted the downfall of the United States as a sovereign nation and every last one of them needs to be held accountable for their crimes against humanity with their arrest and trial for treason against the United States. More Americans are accepting this bitter sad truth that their own government has not only betrayed us, it is preparing to indefinitely detain and/or kill us without legal rights, warrants, charges or trails. Before we’re permanently silenced, we as sovereign citizens need to amass our collective will utilizing military, law enforcement and willing agents within the judicial system who still honor our Constitution to make arrests and hold criminals in our crime cabal government accountable. Two retired generals, one from the Army and the other from the Air Force, have taken to the airwaves onTruNews citing a potential constitutional crisis since Obama has failed to protect American citizens by aiding and abetting our terrorist enemy ISIS that have vowed to launch attacks on US citizens inside America. This could be the legal mechanism that may provide the clout behind removing the treasonous president from office.

This latest AP article portraying the Pentagon’s so called renewed efforts to muster a rallying cry to enlist Western allies’ “help” against ISIS is an insult to humanity as well as an insult to our intelligence because every day more of us world citizens are catching on as to the sinister truth behind US Empire and the ruling elite pulling its strings. A quote from the article:

The call for help is driven by a hope to build on what the Obama administration sees as the beginnings of battlefield momentum in Iraq and Syria. It may also reflect a sense in the Pentagon that the campaign against the Islamic State group has advanced too slowly and requires more urgent and decisive military moves.

This paragraph is laughable. Commander-in-chief Obama possessing the most lethal killing machine on the planet has had fifteen months to “hunt down the Islamic State terrorists,” yet has nothing to show but preplanned failure masking his covert success to not destroy ISIS but to only protect them.

Putin taking charge and actually fighting a real war against terrorists has thrown Obama, Carter and the Pentagon into discombobulated panic. So in retaliation a Russian plane gets blown up killing all 224 people onboard and then the US-Mossad-French intel community in cahoots with IS terrorists pull off France’s 9/11 in Paris a week ago. And now Obama plans to capitalize on his sponsored terrorism by gaining some “battlefield momentum” fighting ISIS his secret allies. What a preposterously unfunny joke! After waging his fake war for over a year, Obama has covertly supported ISIS terrorism allowing the scourge to extend far beyond the MENA region. The AP post “boldly” points out that the Pentagon may reluctantly be acknowledging its progress against ISIS is “too slow,” so it’s now asking for urgent help. What a nauseous façade MSM maintains for the MSM-owned ruling elite.

The only thing Obama and the Pentagon want more help with is removing Assad from power and neutralizing Russia as the only nation engaged in any real war against terrorism. That oil pipeline running through Syria from Qatar designed to cut off the flow of Russian oil-gas exports to Europe doubling as the final gateway to get to the Middle Eastern prize Iran would complete that neocon 7 nation regime change wet dream and that’s really what all this propped up luster bluster for going after ISIS is about. Fork tongued doublespeak is the only language that the Obama regime speaks, and the Washington neocons are banking on their Nazi mentor Joseph Goebbels’ misquoted truism: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

The US is calling for urgent military assistance from European allies that also include Israel, Turkey, oil-rich Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich, thoroughly corrupted Gulf State monarchies that finance, arm and train Islamic State militants. Yet all of these so called “anti-ISIS” allies either protect or are complicit in allowing anywhere from $1-3 million per day that flow into the Islamic State’s bank accounts stolen from Syrian and Iraqi petro field refineries selling black market oil to nations like Turkey and Jordan. That of course was before Putin started bombing both refineries and tanker convoys hurting ISIS where it counts the most.

So while the US allies are too busily crying the financial blues to fill the Empire coffers to continue running its fake war against the terrorists, they all collectively protect, ensure and in some cases patronize ISIS in maintaining and supplying its primary source of revenue that keeps the largest terrorist group on the planet still operating and growing larger with each passing year. Thankfully Putin’s much needed intentions are changing all that, something the US and all its allies have refused to do.

After stating the likelihood that Europe’s too hard up for money to help, the article adds “chances of drawing significant additional help from Arab nations seem even slimmer.” But that’s certainly not because they’re too cash poor like Europe. Of course no mainstream media outlet would ever dare to admit it, the all too obvious reason that the Arab states refuse to help fight against ISIS is that they are its biggest supporters. As Islamic State financiers, trainers, arm suppliers and jihadist joiners coming from the same twisted brands of Sunni Wahhabi and Salafist Islam, they are ISIS!

An anonymous senior defense official revealed to AP after Secretary of War Ash Carter met for an hour with his top military advisors and war commanders urging them to take full advantage of the Paris bloodbath while still fresh on the minds of allied leaders. Carter ordered Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford, NATO Commander General Philip Breedlove and lead commander “fighting” the Islamic State Lt. General Sean MacFarland to reach out to UK, Germany, France, Italy and Turkey to seek military support for combat equipment, supplies, trainers, advisors and special operations forces.

It’s worth noting the stark contrast between how the world reacts to terrorism when it takes place in a Western nation as opposed to the Middle East. A week ago two Islamic State suicide bombers blew themselves up in a Beirut marketplace killing 44 people and over 200 injured yet in the anguish over Paris it was all but ignored by Western media. Thousands upon thousands of innocent fellow human beings who are Lebanese, Syrian, Libyan, Iraqi, Yemeni and Palestinian are also being slaughtered by terrorists.

They suffer far more carnage on a daily basis than any Westerner but the impact of their terrorism remains largely invisible to the rest of the world. Why? More than anything else, when bloodshed is spilled by darker skinned mostly Muslim populations in the Middle East or North Africa, their lives hold less value in the minds of the Western world. Despite millions of innocent victims living in terror (whether at the hands of ISIS, Israeli apartheid killers, Saudi or US bombs/drones or for that matter Assad or Putin bombs) every day across the Middle East and North Africa, few among us even give it a second thought. But when young whites in an upscale Paris district are murdered, France is immediately joined by the US and much of the world in horrified solidarity and support for both the victims and their grieving nation, followed shortly by a deafening chorus seizing the opportunity to escalate the violence on an epic scale, or at least that’s the latest rhetoric reflected in Pentagon news delivered to the world by the Associated Press. More double standard hypocrisy manifests in the form of more jingoistic propaganda hype justifying an upcoming multi-nation global sized war

This AP article is nothing more than Empire propaganda promoting the global masses into blindly accepting the inevitability of World War III. Under the false pretense of going after terrorists, the not so hidden real agenda has been all along to go after emerging giants RussiaChina as Empire’s biggest threats to its full spectrum dominance and global hegemony. Western globalists refuse to accept a bipolar, more balanced, sane and stable world where East and West can peaceably co-exist. From the get-go ISIS has been a required asset to the globalist owned Empire used to maintain its endless war on terror to fulfill its sinister agenda to destabilize and impoverish the entire world. This perpetual war of terror in turn only feeds the Frankenstein monster that Eisenhower warned America about in his presidential farewell address nearly 55 years ago.

The military industrial complex is a gluttonous, parasitic cancer that’s been feeding nonstop off humanity’s very lifeblood for far too long. It’s time for informed citizens of the world who see what’s happening and wish to leave a still habitable world for their children and grandchildren to now rise up and demand that the maniacal evildoing of a handful of subhuman psychopaths be stopped in their tracks from destroying all life on our only planet.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate and former US Army officer. He has written a manuscript based on his unique military experience entitled “Don’t Let The Bastards Getcha Down.” It examines and focuses on US international relations, leadership and national security issues. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field for more than a quarter century. He now concentrates on his writing and has a blog site at http://empireexposed.blogspot.co.id/. Joachim is also a regular contributor toGlobal ResearchSott.netLewRockwell.com

