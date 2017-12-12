VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Sunday, December 10, was Human Rights Day, commemorating the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly in Paris.

Its 30 articles affirmed fundamental human rights for everyone, embodied in subsequent international laws, treaties and other agreements.

At the request of Washington, Britain and France, the world’s most egregious human rights abuser and two of its leading accomplices, the UN Security Council met on Monday to bash North Korea’s human rights record – a shameful display of imperial arrogance, inflaming regional tensions more than already.

Russia and China argued against the session to no avail, a counterproductive meeting, followed by a side event, held by Washington, Britain, France, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Australia, discussing repatriation of North Korean women, rubbing more salt in an open wound, pushing things closer to direct confrontation.

Perhaps it’s what Washington intends, goading the DPRK, seeking a pretext to attack the country, madness if initiated, risking unthinkable nuclear war, Russia and China possibly intervening to protect their security if launched.

“Council members and relevant parties should engage themselves with finding ways to ease tensions on the Peninsula,” China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao stressed during Monday’s session, adding:

“They should avoid mutual provocation and words or actions that might further escalate the situation.” “(D)iscussion of the human rights issue in (North Korea) runs counter to the above objective and is counterproductive.”

Like his predecessor Navi Pillay, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jordanian prince Zeid bin Raad disgraces the office he holds, breaching his mandate, serving imperial interests.

Via video link from Paris, he bashed North Korea’s human rights record on Monday – failing ever to denounce longstanding US, NATO and Israeli high crimes.

He admitted never having visited the DPRK, having no firsthand knowledge about events in the country, relying solely on sources hostile to its government, his disturbing remarks entirely one-sided, including no mention of provocative US actions risking war on the peninsula, or unacceptable sanctions harming ordinary North Koreans most.

US UN envoy, geopolitical know-nothing, Nikki Haley used Monday’s session to bash Pyongyang gratuitously, disgracefully saying its government “does not have any parallel in the contemporary world.”

No nation matches America’s global human rights abuses, waging war on humanity at home and abroad, raping and destroying countries, responsible for millions of post-9/11 casualties alone, millions more earlier, yet unaccountable for its high crimes.

A statement by Pyongyang’s permanent UN mission called Monday’s session and same-day follow-up event “a desperate act of the hostile forces which lost the political and military confrontation with the DPRK that has openly risen to the position of nuclear weapon state” – adding his country won’t cave to pressure.

Washington’s rage for dominance risks nuclear war against one or more countries, humanity’s greatest threat.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

The original source of this article is Global Research

