

Heads of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to, in a few cases, over a million dollars.

By If Americans Knew

December 13, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – Politicians reaping money from the Israel lobby (e.g. Tom Cotton received close to a million dollars from the Emergency Committee for Israel; Haim Saban and his wife donated $11.5 million to pro-Clinton super PACs, along with large sums to the Clinton Foundation) are not the only ones to benefit from supporting Israel.

Executive directors of nonprofits that support Israel receive compensation in the hundreds of thousands of dollars up to almost $2 million.

The Forward recently compiled a list of their earnings. It reported that Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center received $818,148 and that his spouse and his son also work for the center, giving them an annual total $1.4 million.

According to the Forward the Hiers were not alone in surpassing a million dollars compensation – in 2016, the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland received compensation of $1.3 million, and in 2014 the CEO of Boston’s Jewish federation received almost $2 million.

Below are some members of the Forward’s list for 2016

(All the individuals below head up organizations that spend part or all of their time in activities supportive of Israel):

Marvin Hier

Simon Wiesenthal Center

$818,148

David M. Schizer

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

$735,1811

Howard Kohr

American Israel Public Affairs Committee

$720,194

Marc Terrill

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore

$664,489

Gerrald Silverman

Jewish Federations of North America

$636,559

Barry Shrage

Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston

$634,572

Matthew Brooks

Republican Jewish Coalition

$632,950

Izzy Tapoohi

Birthright Israel Foundation

$609,0561

Steve Nasatir

Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago

$564,955

Stephen Hoffman

Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland

$546,515

Jonathan Greenblatt

Anti-Defamation League

$545,441

David Harris

American Jewish Committee

$539,016

Eric Goldstein

UJA Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York

$530,000

Jay Sanderson

Jewish Federation Council of Greater Los Angeles

$525,594

Jacob Solomon

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

$519,436

Matthew Levin

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

$507,430

Eric Fingerhut

Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life

$495,307

Gil Preuss

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

$487,4501

Jeremy Fingerman

Foundation for Jewish Camp

$460,501

Josh Block

The Israel Project

$460,160

Malcolm Hoenlein

Conference of Presidents Of Major Jewish Organizations

$452,693

Daniel Grossman

Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco

$449,7502

Morton Klein

Zionist Organization of America

$448,063

Doron Krakow

Jewish Community Centers Association of North America

$445,0002

Russell Robinson

Jewish National Fund

$435,011

Naomi Adler

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia

$432,199

Janice Weinman

Hadassah

$409,818

Daniel Mariaschin

B’nai Brith International

$405,708

Jeffrey Finkelstein

United Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh

$351,7981

Dov Ben-Shimon

United Jewish Communities of MetroWest New Jersey

$352,236

Robert Bank

American Jewish World Service

$330,000

David N. Myers

Center for Jewish History

$325,0002

Scott Kaufman

Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit

$323,065

Michael Makovsky

Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs

$315,0003

Brad Hirshfield

CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)

$309,7343

Eric Robbins

Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

$308,5781

Irwin Kula

CLAL (National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership)

$289,9843

Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street

$259,203

Roz Rothstein

Stand With Us

$246,127

Jeffrey Cooper

ORT America

$235,0001

Stosh Cotler

Bend The Arc

$233,579

Debra DeLee

Americans for Peace Now

$228,866

David Zweibel

Agudath Israel of America

$220,058

David Bernstein

Jewish Council for Public Affairs

$205,160

Nigel Savage

Hazon

$202,811

Idit Klein

Keshet

$153,462

Shoham Nicolet

Israeli-American Council

$135,6723

For full list go to The Forward.

This article was originally published by If Americans Knew –

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48403.htm