In response to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson proposing direct talks with North Korea without preconditions, Jon Rainwater, Executive Director of Peace Action, released the following statement:

“At long last, the administration has dropped the unattainable precondition that North Korea agree to denuclearize prior to negotiations. This more realistic posture could be just what we need to deescalate tensions and jumpstart the diplomatic process. North Korea would be wise to accept this olive branch and agree to come to the negotiating table without delay.

“The successful Iran nuclear agreement was only possible because the U.S. and Iran were willing to come to the negotiating table without preconditions. The Iran agreement also couldn’t have worked without a mutual effort to set aside past differences and work step by step to find common ground. The same could be said for any future nuclear agreement with North Korea.

“While this is a critical step towards deescalation and a diplomatic process to address the crisis, both the U.S. and North Korea need to show restraint. Threats, insults, and aggressive military posturing must be left by the wayside as we continue to pursue good faith negotiations. The administration should accept South Korea’s request for a delay in joint military exercises, which could widen an opening for talks.”