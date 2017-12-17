By Agencies

December 16, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – Palestinian President spokesperson Nabil Abu Rdeinah said Saturday that Palestinians will not accept any changes to the 1967 borders of East Jerusalem.

According to a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Abu Rudeinah said “this American position proves once more that the current US administration is completely out of the peace process.”

“Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy to the city or taking any unilateral decision on final status is a violation to international law and consolidates the occupation,” he said. “This is unacceptable and we denounce it.”

Those statements come against the backdrop of the statements attributed to a White House official saying that the American administration will recognize the Western Wall as part of Israel.

Palestinians refer to the wall as the Buraq wall for its significance to Islam and Jews refer to it as the Wailing Wall. It is located within the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, holy to Muslims and under the supervision of Jordanian Wakf.

US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit the Western Wall during his visit to Israel on Dec. 20.

Palestinian’s political aspirations and demanded rights are based on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory in 1967, including their demand to establish their state within the border of June 4, 1967, also known as the 1949 Armistice Line with East Jerusalem as its capital.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48433.htm