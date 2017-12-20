In an era of media distortion, our emphasis has been on the “unspoken truth”. As an independent site, it is our mandate to challenge the engineered truth by the corporate media.

Help us by forwarding our articles far and wide and subscribing to our newsletter.

.

* * *

South Africa’s ANC’s “Internal Presidential Elections”: Ramaphosa Rises as Lonmin Expires; Workers, Women and Communities Prepare to Fight, Not Mourn

By Prof. Patrick Bond, December 20, 2017

South Africa’s currency rose rapidly in value after Ramaphosa won, for he is celebrated by big business and the mainstream media. But he has also gained endorsements – due to quirky local political alignments – from the SA Communist Party, ANC-aligned trade unions and most centrists and liberals who despise the Zuptas.

Latin America: The Political Pendulum Swings to the Right

By Prof. James Petras, December 20, 2017

The changes in Argentina and Brazil represent examples of extreme regressive transformations directed at reversing income distribution, property relations, international alignments and military strategies. The goal is to redistribute income upwardly, to re-concentrate wealth, property-ownership upward and externally and to subscribe to imperial doctrine.

On Hanukkah 2017, Light a Candle for Palestine!

By Rima Najjar, December 20, 2017

When Zionist Jewish terrorist gangs in Palestine were transformed into Israel’s Defense Forces, they continued systematically practicing sociocide, politicide, ethnic cleansing, and incremental genocide on the Palestinian people under the banner of a bastardized Star of David.

Remembering the Christmas Truce of 1914, The Desire for Real Peace

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls, December 20, 2017

“Christian” Europe was in the fifth month of the war of 1914 – 1918, the so-called Great War that finally ground to a mutually suicidal halt after four years of exhausting trench warfare, with all of the original participants financially, spiritually and morally bankrupt.

UN General Assembly to Vote on Rescinding Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration

By Stephen Lendman, December 20, 2017

The draft resolution mirrors the Security Council one Washington vetoed – reaffirming the illegality of actions “alter(ing) the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem” – by Trump’s recognition of the city as Israel’s capital.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-swing-to-the-right-in-latin-america-and-south-africa/5623397