For five decades, the state of Israel has implemented an overt agenda of ethnic-cleansing in the Occupied Territories of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights where it has induced over 600,000 Israeli citizens to leave their homes in order to illegally settle on Palestinian land that had been in the continuous majority possession of the indigenous Muslim Arab for over a thousand years. All this in defiance of the will and resolution of the United Nations – the very Assembly that approved the establishment of a Jewish homeland in a part of the predominantly Muslim Arab land of Palestine, in 1947.

This agenda has been enthusiastically overseen by the leader of the hard-Right Likud Party, Binyamin Netanyahu. He is a Revisionist Zionist politician whose father was the right-hand man of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the former leader of the terrorist militia organisation, IZL, the Irgun Zvai Leumi, who fought British troops supervising the Mandate for Palestine in the 1940s. The Irgun was responsible for many bloody atrocities in those years, against both Britain and the local Arab population, including the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem that killed 91.

Netanyahu himself is currently under investigation on serious charges of corruption against the state by the alleged enriching of himself and his family. The investigation includes official allegations that he benefited from kickbacks during the subsidised delivery of a fleet of state-of-the-art, Dolphin Class, strike submarines from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that, at a stroke, has unilaterally altered the balance of global power in not only the Middle East but also in Europe. These undersea, secret war vessels have subsequently been retro-fitted and nuclear-armed with deadly, long-range cruise missiles.

During the past decade, Netanyahu has also overseen the inhuman blockade of essential medicines, foodstuffs, energy supplies and building materials to nearly two million civilians in Gaza, in a determined, but unsuccessful, effort to illegally effect regime change and to permanently damage the indigenous population.

All of the above political machinations of the hard-Right Likud Revisionist Zionist Party have tried but failed in the implementation of an agenda to build a Greater Israel by the simple expediency of forcibly dispossessing and disenfranchising millions of ethnic Palestinian Arabs in East Jerusalem and the other Occupied Territories in a blatant violation of international law and in contempt of the will of the United Nations.

Notwithstanding these illegalities and violations that have brought death and destruction to millions of ethnic Arabs and instability to the eastern Mediterranean, Netanyahu and his government are enthusiastically supported by the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Mrs Theresa May and her ruling Conservative Party.

Which begs the question: why would a British Prime Minister not only fête an allegedly corrupt politician who is guilty of the persecution of an indigenous people over more than a decade, but who also categorically asserts that any criticism of the Israeli government is thinly disguised antisemitism? Does PM Theresa May really not know the difference between a Jewish voter in London and an IDF soldier in the occupied West Bank?

The above is but just one of the political errors that will probably ensure the defeat of the current Conservative government by the resurgent British Labour Party that has a declared policy of radical change in Britain’s approach to aggressive Revisionist Zionism in the former ancient land of Palestine by pro-Israel activists who treat UN SC Resolution 2334 with contempt. That Resolution, demands the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Israeli settlers from the Occupied Territories.

The UK Labour Party, in contrast to Mrs Theresa May’s Conservatives, pledges, when in a future government, to support and implement the majority decision of the United Nations, to the very best of Britain’s international ability.

NOTE: A U.N. draft resolution, which was recently vetoed by Trump, affirmed: “that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2017

https://www.globalresearch.ca/netanyahus-failed-project-to-build-a-greater-israel/5623504